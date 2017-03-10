37 Things You Can Do in Roseville & Rocklin this Weekend

Placer County News Headlines

Roseville, CA- Spring weather finally arrives in Roseville and ushers in busy weekends of local events.Olympic Valley, Calif. - Grab your best girl and dust off your dancing shoes Saturday, March 11, as Hollywood superstar Dennis Quaid brings his bandStand Up Placer was one of four local 2016 National Award Winners of the George Washington Honor Medal. Stand Up Placer is a local non-profit that providesOn Thursday, March 9 at 6:30, the Orangevale Park and Recreation District Board will vote on a resolution to oppose allowing a 15-bed mental crisis home on Elm Avenue in OrangevaleRoseville, CA- Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about the value in having an experienced real estate agent help you with the sale or purchase of a home.SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Interested in riding the rails along the picturesque Sacramento River? Or maybe exploring the alluring underground is more your styleAUBURN, Calif. -- In a 3-2 split vote, the Placer County Board of Supervisors awarded a contract to an outside vendor for inmate food service.ROCKLIN, Calif. - William Jessup University's Music department presents its annual "Night of Classics" benefit concert March 17-18 in Rocklin.Global sports entertainment leader Topgolf today announced its partnership with Thunder Valley Casino Resort, a premier AAA Four Diamond award-winning resort experienceAccording to a recent 60 Minutes (CBS) story, 2 of every 5 U.S. seniors that reach 85 years of age will develop Alzheimer's DiseaseSacramento, CA- Fairytale Town will highlight active and healthy living for families at the fifth annual Sutter Children's Center Wellness Festival on Saturday, Mar. 25ROSEVILLE, CA - The 2017 Roseville Celebrity Chili Cook-Off will be held on Friday, March 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Maidu Community Center.