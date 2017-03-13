Roseville Aquatics Complex to Host Regionals

Roseville, CA - The South Western Age Group Regionals (SWAGR) swim meet is splashing into the Roseville Aquatics Complex (RAC) on March 16-19 when California Capital Aquatics (CCA) and Placer Valley Tourism host this exciting swimming event.



More than 400 swimmers are expected to participate, all who had to previously qualify by meeting a certain time standard in each event in order to compete. Swimmers will be coming from as far as Arizona for this competition and records will undoubtedly be broken.

"This is only the second year this event has ever been held and Clovis Swim Club hosted the inaugural event in 2016," commented Denna Culpepper, Executive Director for Sierra Nevada Swimming (SNS). She explained that the concept of this meet was a collaborative effort of two local swim committees, SNS and Central California Swimming, who joined forces to provide a higher level meet for the 14 and under age groups.

CCA Meet Director Alex Ongaco elaborated, "SWAGR was created as a bridge for those swimmers who were much faster than the standards of a Junior Olympics meet and may not be quite fast enough to be competitive for the standards of a Far Western Championship."

Three local stand-out swimmers from CCA that were recently invited to attend the Sierra Nevada Swimming Age Group Elite Camp based on their exceptional performance will be competing at the SWAGR meet and expected to do outstanding.

Eleven-year-old Matthew Ng has a national ranking of seventh for USA Swimming in the 200 Meter Butterfly and has his sights on a first place finish. Bianca Ignacio, who is the 10 and under SNS record holder for the 500 Yard Freestyle, is another swimmer to watch as she's sure to be at top of the leader board. Matthew Crouch, who holds the 2016 SWAGR Meet record for the 500 Yard Freestyle for 12-year-old boys, will be back and eager to break his own record.

The RAC is located at 3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd in Roseville. Thursday, March 16 the meet will start at 4 p.m. and Friday through Sunday the races will begin at 9 a.m. Come check out these sensational youth swimmers make their mark and show their swimming swagger.