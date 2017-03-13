Roseville Gas Prices Encourage Local Fuel Ups

Roseville, CA - Roseville area residents should be sure to fuel up those gas tanks prior to hitting the road. Gas prices are rising and once you leave South Placer County, you can expect to see much higher prices at destinations throughout California with prices average over the $3 gallon mark. The best prices spotted in Roseville are listed below.

Sacramento, CA, - Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.87/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.29/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 46.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 15.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 36.1 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on March 13 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.40/g in 2016, $3.28/g in 2015, $3.76/g in 2014, $4.03/g in 2013 and $4.28/g in 2012.



Areas in California their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $2.84/g, up 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.82/g.

Modesto- $2.80/g, up 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.77/g.

Oakland- $3.00/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week's $2.99/g.



"A sudden plunge in the price of oil is likely to weigh on gas prices, at least temporarily," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "With little warning or expectation, crude oil last week broke out of the rut it had well established, with crude prices falling out of a 3-month range of $51-$54 per barrel to $49. Fundamentals of oil have weakened, and with last week's large 8.2 million barrel rise in crude oil inventories, the market has turned decidedly bearish for now. Naturally, when oil prices take a beating such as they did last week, one might expect gasoline prices to move in lockstep, but due the complex relationship of oil and gasoline prices and the middleman- U.S. refineries- motorists may not see as large a decline at the pump as they may hope for- but certainly stay tuned. I remain optimistic that the annual spring rally at the pump could be less severe than expected, but remain cautious as it remains difficult to know where the new path will lead oil prices in the week ahead," DeHaan said.



