TSI Semiconductors in Roseville Celebrates Pi Day

TSI Semiconductors Hosting Educators, Officials & STEM Advocates for "National Pi Day" Event & Rare Site Tours

Roseville, CA: International semiconductor technology developer and production volume CMOS foundry company, TSI Semiconductors (TSI), will open its normally closed, secure campus/laboratories to host regional educators, officials, math and science advocates, economic development and job training/growth leaders, in celebration of "National Pi Day" Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Launching the event precisely at 3:14 pm at the TSI corporate headquarters (7501 Foothills Blvd., Roseville, CA, 95747), TSI will lead tours of its semiconductor research and manufacturing facilities; execute demonstrations of its robotic, clean room, fabrication and other key technical operations; provide attendees with handouts/job skills requirements and educational materials; allow visitors to try-on TSI clean room "Bunny Suits"; meet key TSI leaders and hiring managers - concluding the event with a dessert reception (serving pie!) - to validate and emphasize the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM) education - and the various TSI jobs requiring those essential skills in practical application every day.

"While opening our closed campus and providing site tours of our secure facilities is definitely a rare occurrence, we are looking forward to hosting education leaders and officials to celebrate, 'National Pi Day'," states Bruce Gray, Chief Executive Officer of TSI. "As a technology manufacturing plant, and the largest private employer in the region, we require a workforce with strong math, science, engineering, and problem-solving skills, to operate successfully. We thought hosting an event on math-related 'Pi Day', was a great opportunity to demonstrate first-hand the importance of supporting STEM education; while also offering educators and officials practical evidence that a well-trained, STEM educated workforce is crucial to the region's economic development and job growth."

TSI Semiconductors employs 450+ people in Roseville, CA - fabricating eight-inch semiconductor wafers/products; providing an array of versatile process technologies, including analog/mixed-signal, deep-submicron, and high-voltage BCDMOS. TSI's specialized foundry services include automotive-grade, high-voltage BCDMOS; and technology capabilities utilizing novel materials, structures, and devices.

TSI Semiconductors is the last semiconductor /manufacturing fabrication facility in Northern California - thus making the Sacramento Valley (especially South Placer County) more "Silicon Valley", than "Silicon Valley"!

For further information regarding TSI Semiconductors, please check: http://www.tsisemi.com.