Loomis Soroptimist Fundraiser on April 1
LOOMIS, CA - Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin will host Tostada Bingo on Saturday, April 1 at the Loomis Memorial Hall, 5945 Horseshoe Bar Road. Tickets are $25 each and available at the Chamber of Commerce, from club members and or by calling (916) 652-7252. Limited tickets may be available at the door.
The doors open at 5:30 PM and the event begins at 6 PM. Dinner includes shredded beef tostada dinner with non-alcoholic drink and dessert. A no-host bar will be open. Entry includes Bingo game packets and dauber; additional packets may be purchased.
This fundraiser supports the club's community education projects that benefit women and girls. The members of the Loomis club are delivering the Soroptimist International Dream It Be It career exploration program and providing other support to young women at Koinonia Foster Homes, Inc. The club also provides scholarships, gives grants to elementary school teachers in the Loomis Basin, and supports the Senior L.I.F.E. center. Additionally, the club contributes to international projects that benefit women and girls through social and economic empowerment.
To learn more about Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin, come to a meeting on the first and third Wednesday evening of the month at the Loomis Train Depot at 5:30 PM. Visit http://soroptimistloomis.com/
.
Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is an international volunteer service organization for women who work to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world. Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is a 501(c)(3) organization.
