Beauty and the Beast at Del Oro Performing Arts Center
Loomis, CA- Can Not a Beast Be Tamed? Come and be our guest as The Company and Del Oro High School Theatre Arts takes you back to the 18th century into the classic French fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast.
Be swept away into this enchanted musical where a prince is trapped in the body of a hideous beast, and a beautiful girl feels trapped in a provincial town. If the beast can learn to love and be loved, the spell will be broken, and he will be transformed to his former princely self. If not, he and his household will be doomed for all time.
This classical musical love story is a magical tale that comes to life with beloved characters such as Mrs. Potts, Lumiere, Cogsworth, and of course Belle and the Beast. Be whisked away with astonishing sets, costumes, and a stunning score including, "Be Our Guest," "Gaston," "Human Again," and the Tony-winning title song, "Beauty and the Beast."
Beauty and the Beast Showtimes
Evening performances are April 7, 8 and 21-22, the lobby opens at 6 pm each night.
Matinee performances will be April 9 and 23, the lobby will open at 1 pm.
General Admission: $15.00; Seniors (55+), ages 18 and under: $10.00
Call for special group pricing.
Special performance dates:
- Tea with Belle and friends is Sunday, April 9. At 12:30 we will be serving lemonade, tea sandwiches, and cookies. Belle will read a special story. Dress up is encouraged. Reservations are required at this special private event. Tickets are $30.00 each, this includes tickets to the show, and a special gift.
- Grandparents Day is Sunday, April 23. Special pricing: $8 per grandparent and $5 per child 10 and under (must be accompanied by a grandparent for this special pricing).
Tickets: www.dramacompany.org
Location: Del Oro Performing Arts Center, 3301 Taylor Road, Loomis, CA 95650
Contact: Gary Huntzinger, thecompanytickets@gmail.com, 916-276-5430
