Midtown Farmers Market Spring Season Launch

Sacramento, Calif. - The Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to announce the launch of the new spring season of the Midtown Farmers Market that will expand a half-block in size to accommodate up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week.

Proudly sponsored by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market will take place on 20th Street as usual but will extend from J Street to Kayak Alley effective April 1, 2017. Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.*, the Market fluctuates in size by a half-block depending on the seasons and time of year.

A few new season highlights during the month of April include the return of the bike valet in partnership with Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates along with the following:

April 1 at 11 a.m. - Chef Demo Rick Mahan, Chef/Owner of the Waterboy with an enter-to-win raffle prize opportunity

April 8 - Second Saturdays with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods

April 15 at 10 a.m. - Easter at the Market with a FREE egg hunt for children

April 22 - Know Your Grow with hands-on food-related educational experiences

April 29 - Special sidewalk sales and sampling

"With an always unique and upbeat Midtown vibe, we are incredibly proud of our weekly farmers market that encourages shoppers to linger longer than at other markets," said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. "We believe in not only providing fresh foods and locally grown items but also feeding curiosity about where our food comes from and exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another."

Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. The new season will include all the Midtown favorites highlighted by locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, specialty products and gourmet foods, great gift and garden finds in the mobile merchandise cart (every other week) plus plenty of dog and family-friendly patios for enjoying brunch.

Midtown Sacramento is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. Owned by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market is managed by Unseen Heroes. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com

*The Market time moves to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in winter months.