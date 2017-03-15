Midtown Farmers Market Spring Season Launch
Sacramento, Calif. - The Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to announce the launch of the new spring season of the Midtown Farmers Market that will expand a half-block in size to accommodate up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week.
Proudly sponsored by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market will take place on 20th Street as usual but will extend from J Street to Kayak Alley effective April 1, 2017. Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.*, the Market fluctuates in size by a half-block depending on the seasons and time of year.
A few new season highlights during the month of April include the return of the bike valet in partnership with Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates along with the following:
- April 1 at 11 a.m. - Chef Demo Rick Mahan, Chef/Owner of the Waterboy with an enter-to-win raffle prize opportunity
- April 8 - Second Saturdays with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods
- April 15 at 10 a.m. - Easter at the Market with a FREE egg hunt for children
- April 22 - Know Your Grow with hands-on food-related educational experiences
- April 29 - Special sidewalk sales and sampling
"With an always unique and upbeat Midtown vibe, we are incredibly proud of our weekly farmers market that encourages shoppers to linger longer than at other markets," said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. "We believe in not only providing fresh foods and locally grown items but also feeding curiosity about where our food comes from and exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another."
Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. The new season will include all the Midtown favorites highlighted by locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, specialty products and gourmet foods, great gift and garden finds in the mobile merchandise cart (every other week) plus plenty of dog and family-friendly patios for enjoying brunch.
Midtown Sacramento is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. Owned by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market is managed by Unseen Heroes. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com
*The Market time moves to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in winter months.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesDowntown Roseville Building Sale to University ConsideredThe Roseville City Council will consider a sale agreement of 401 Oak Street for use by the University of Warwick at its March 15 meeting
Midtown Farmers Market Spring Season LaunchSacramento, Calif. - The Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to announce the launch of the new spring season of the Midtown Farmers Market that will expand a half-block
Beauty and the Beast at Del Oro Performing Arts CenterLoomis, CA- Can Not a Beast Be Tamed? Come and be our guest as The Company and Del Oro High School Theatre Arts
Loomis Soroptimist Fundraiser on April 1LOOMIS, CA - Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin will host Tostada Bingo on Saturday, April 1 at the Loomis Memorial Hall
TSI Semiconductors in Roseville Celebrates Pi DayRoseville, CA- TSI Semiconductors Hosting Educators, Officials & STEM Advocates for "National Pi Day" Event & Rare Site Tours.
Countdown to Flavor! Napa ValleyNapa, CA- A Five-Day Festival of Food and Wine, it's Countdown to Flavor! Napa Valley March 22 - 26, 2017.
Martinez is a City of SurpriseMartinez, CA - Martinez California is a colorful, vibrant and fun-filled city that is much more than what it seems.
Ford Escape continues as SUV for the massesRoseville, CA-2017 Ford Escape is a solid choice and is a refined compact SUV that meets the needs the needs for a diverse class of car buyers.
Roseville Gas Prices Encourage Local Fuel UpsRoseville, CA - Roseville area residents should be sure to fuel up those gas tanks prior to hitting the road. Gas prices are rising and once you leave South Placer County
Placer County Parks and Trails Master Plan WebsiteAUBURN, Calif. -- In an effort to encourage public input for its first-ever comprehensive parks and trails master plan, Placer County has launched a new project website
Corky's Corner: Mojave Scorpion Amp ReviewedMojave Amp Works is a company down in the high desert of southern California.
Roseville Aquatics Complex to Host RegionalsRoseville, CA - The South Western Age Group Regionals (SWAGR) swim meet is splashing into the Roseville Aquatics Complex (RAC) on March 16-19.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It