Downtown Roseville Building Sale to University Considered
The Roseville City Council will consider a sale agreement of 401 Oak Street for use by the University of Warwick at its March 15 meeting. The building is currently home to Roseville Fire Station No. 1. A new downtown Fire Station is scheduled to begin construction this spring.
Warwick plans to establish a new school at the location which will begin offering graduate courses subject to approval by the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education.
The sale agreement also includes city-owned lots on either side of the fire station for future university expansion. The 401 Oak Street location interior would be remodeled and upgraded to meet educational needs.
The project addresses the Roseville City Council's 2017-2018 goals and priorities for developing and promoting economic development, creation of a great downtown, higher education and for encouraging investment in the City's core neighborhoods.
7 p.m., Wednesday
March 15, City Council Chambers, 311 Vernon Street
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesDowntown Roseville Building Sale to University ConsideredThe Roseville City Council will consider a sale agreement of 401 Oak Street for use by the University of Warwick at its March 15 meeting
Midtown Farmers Market Spring Season LaunchSacramento, Calif. - The Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to announce the launch of the new spring season of the Midtown Farmers Market that will expand a half-block
Beauty and the Beast at Del Oro Performing Arts CenterLoomis, CA- Can Not a Beast Be Tamed? Come and be our guest as The Company and Del Oro High School Theatre Arts
Loomis Soroptimist Fundraiser on April 1LOOMIS, CA - Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin will host Tostada Bingo on Saturday, April 1 at the Loomis Memorial Hall
TSI Semiconductors in Roseville Celebrates Pi DayRoseville, CA- TSI Semiconductors Hosting Educators, Officials & STEM Advocates for "National Pi Day" Event & Rare Site Tours.
Countdown to Flavor! Napa ValleyNapa, CA- A Five-Day Festival of Food and Wine, it's Countdown to Flavor! Napa Valley March 22 - 26, 2017.
Martinez is a City of SurpriseMartinez, CA - Martinez California is a colorful, vibrant and fun-filled city that is much more than what it seems.
Ford Escape continues as SUV for the massesRoseville, CA-2017 Ford Escape is a solid choice and is a refined compact SUV that meets the needs the needs for a diverse class of car buyers.
Roseville Gas Prices Encourage Local Fuel UpsRoseville, CA - Roseville area residents should be sure to fuel up those gas tanks prior to hitting the road. Gas prices are rising and once you leave South Placer County
Placer County Parks and Trails Master Plan WebsiteAUBURN, Calif. -- In an effort to encourage public input for its first-ever comprehensive parks and trails master plan, Placer County has launched a new project website
Corky's Corner: Mojave Scorpion Amp ReviewedMojave Amp Works is a company down in the high desert of southern California.
Roseville Aquatics Complex to Host RegionalsRoseville, CA - The South Western Age Group Regionals (SWAGR) swim meet is splashing into the Roseville Aquatics Complex (RAC) on March 16-19.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It