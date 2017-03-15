Downtown Roseville Building Sale to University Considered

The Roseville City Council will consider a sale agreement of 401 Oak Street for use by the University of Warwick at its March 15 meeting. The building is currently home to Roseville Fire Station No. 1. A new downtown Fire Station is scheduled to begin construction this spring.

Warwick plans to establish a new school at the location which will begin offering graduate courses subject to approval by the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education.

The sale agreement also includes city-owned lots on either side of the fire station for future university expansion. The 401 Oak Street location interior would be remodeled and upgraded to meet educational needs.

The project addresses the Roseville City Council's 2017-2018 goals and priorities for developing and promoting economic development, creation of a great downtown, higher education and for encouraging investment in the City's core neighborhoods.

7 p.m., Wednesday

March 15, City Council Chambers, 311 Vernon Street