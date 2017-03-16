Thunder Valley Casino Resort Job Fairs Coming Up
Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to hire over 75 new employees at Job Fairs on Tuesday, March 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thunder Valley Casino Resort announced they are seeking new employees to fill more than 75 seasonal positions among its Food & Beverage and Culinary teams. Included are entry-level jobs in the kitchens at High Steaks Steakhouse, Red Lantern, Thunder Café, and The Buffet, as well as at the resort's Coconut Pool & Bar and Outdoor Amphitheater.
"This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in getting their foot in the door of the hospitality industry," said Debi Fetzner, Vice President of Human Resources. "We're ramping up for the summer season with immediate openings for positions, from cooks to food prep, beverage servers, pool attendants and more."
Benefits for full-time employees include medical, dental, vision, and vacation. All Thunder Valley employees enjoy free parking, one free meal per shift, 401k matching funds, leadership development training, opportunity to advance, free health and wellness counseling, reward incentives, and discounts at Thunder Valley including 30% off at the Spa and Gift Shop, 10% off at restaurants and discounts for select concerts.
Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and successfully pass a drug and background check in order to work at Thunder Valley. To work as a beverage server or bartender, candidates must be at least 21 years of age.
All candidates must be able to work weekends and holidays. Please apply online at www.thundervalleyresort.com/careers before attending the job fair.
WHEN:
Tuesday, March 21
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE:
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Employment Center
1200 Athens Avenue
Lincoln, CA 95648
www.thundervalleyresort.com/careers
