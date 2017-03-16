Hyatt Regency delivers Quintessential Monterey Experience

Monterey, CA - The Monterey Peninsula. To those in the know, sometimes that's all you need to say. No explanation required. The Monterey Peninsula, three words synonymous with some of the very best the United States has to offer.

Perched along California's famed central coast, this spectacular slice of geographical heaven amazes and inspires at nearly every turn. A world class destination that's damn near perfect in every way, it lures us back time and again to absorb that ceaseless roar and revitalizing energy of the ocean tides along with the warmth of California's golden sunshine. Gotta love California!

The Quintessential Monterey Experience

Looking for a getaway destination that will help comfortably immerse you into all the fun and action in the Monterey and Carmel scene? Look no further than The Hyatt Regency Monterey.

The Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa on Del Monte Golf Course bills itself as providing the "quintessential Monterey experience" and after having spent several nights there on different occasions, we'd be hard pressed to challenge such a bold assertion. It's a fun place for many reasons.

A single visit may not allow you to experience all they offer, but you will have much fun trying. At 550 rooms spread out over this large property, Hyatt Regency Monterey is the largest hotel between San Francisco and Los Angeles. However, don't let its size fool you. While the Hyatt packs in all the amenities a traveler or business executive may need, it creatively provides numerous subtle creature comforts while delivering an intimate experience often found in smaller boutique inns.

An ideally located hub for any trip to the Monterey Peninsula, the Hyatt Regency just off Highway 1 makes for convenient excursions into both Monterey and Carmel. It really was a hassle free experience for our trips to Cannery Row, the Aquarium, Downtown Carmel and points beyond.

Little Something for Everyone

When not out exploring the region, the Hyatt Regency is a vacation destination all its own. Anywhere we looked, guests appeared relaxed and enjoying their visit. Travelers of every stripe and locale visit the resort for a multitude of reasons and activities. Golfers discussed their game, executives talked business, families frolicked in the pool while others sat in quiet contemplation under the warm sun.

(Hidden Travel Gem: Take the short trek through scenic countryside to the overlooked Carmel Valley. It's a surprise travel destination and you can enjoy great wine tasting and dining the area offers. The weather is a little warmer, so check the forecast before heading out.)

Fun and Relaxing

Enjoy Jazz? Well, if you didn't before, you probably will be following a visit to the Hyatt's Fireplace Lounge on a Friday or Saturday night. This mid-century modern style lounge features jazz musicians bringing their A-game for guests. A lively gathering spot to enjoy a glass of wine and bite to eat, it's the hub of the late night social scene. Have young ones in tow? Grab a tasty smores kit and take them out by the giant fire pit for a sweet snack under a starry, moonlit night.

Dining & Libations

TusCA Ristorante: When it's time to grab a bite, you can stay onsite to choose casual or upscale. Hyatt Regency Monterey TusCA Ristorante skillfully run by executive chef Steve Johnson features California inspired cuisine with creative and delicious offerings for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Knuckles Sports Bar

Beer, sports and tasty bar food. This hotspot is a great place to grab a cold one, catch the game and let the kids unwind. TIP: Don't miss out on their free popcorn.

Coffee Shop

Need a jolt of caffeine or bakery treat, check out the coffee shop for your morning joe.

You can also order up a bite in the Fireplace Lounge or enjoy room service.

Our Highlights

- Something for everyone (singles, families, corporate, weddings)

- Very Comfortable Beds....zzzzz!

- Jazz in the Fireplace Lounge...pure enjoyment!

- Great food and wine

- Helpful and Friendly Staff

- Heated Pool

- Met some fascinating people from around the U.S. and world

Final Thoughts

The Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa offers something fun for everyone. It's convenient location and wealth of amenities and comfort help it deliver on the promise of the "Quintessential Monterey Experience".

