RECAP: Placer Community Foundation Nonprofit Leadership Summit

Auburn, CA- 250 nonprofit employees, board members and volunteers representing 55 Placer nonprofits attended Placer Community Foundation's 7th annual Nonprofit Leadership Summit on March 8th.

The Foundation's Leadership Summit, a key part of their Nonprofit Initiative, helps local nonprofit organizations deliver high-quality, more sustainable and more valuable community services by better developing their people, planning for growth, and managing operations more effectively.

This year's nonprofit training was facilitated by nationally known trainer Chuck Loring and focused on best practices in board governance and fundraising. Chuck has worked with many of the nation's leading nonprofit organizations including Make-A-Wish America, the League of American Orchestras, Special Olympics, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, among many others.

During the training, Mr. Loring emphasized the size and importance of the nonprofit sector. He shared that in Placer County, in 2000, there were 550 public charities; as of fall 2016, there were 1310, a growth of 138%. In the United States, nonprofit employees comprise 10% of the workforce and nonprofits pay 9% of wages. Now, more than ever, there is competition for funding and brand awareness for nonprofits. He stated that history and habit do not equate to survival and he provided multiple tools to help attendees be effective fundraisers and leaders for their organizations. Jamee Horning, Executive Director of Seniors First, shared, "The training held by Placer Community Foundation with Chuck Loring was spot on training for our organization. It was also very energizing for our board members that attended."

With this opportunity to gather and acknowledge local nonprofit organizations for the vital services and programs they provide in our region, Placer Community Foundation is honored to be working alongside these many organizations that carry with them a vision for growth and a commitment to improving the lives of Placer County residents.

Placer Community Foundation held this all-day Summit free of charge to nonprofits operating within Placer County through gifts made to the Foundation's Community Leadership Fund and through the generosity of the following local sponsors: First 5 of Placer County, Wells Fargo, Sutter Health, US Bank, Robert Kemp Foundation, The Charles and Gail Muskavitch Endowment, Kaiser Permanente, Placer Vineyards, Western Health Advantage, Teichert Foundation, The Arp Family Foundation, AT&T, Auburn Toyota, Azevedo & Associates Inc, ClipperCreek Inc., Community 1st Bank, First Northern Bank, Five Star Bank, HomeTown Realtors, Placer County Employees Fund, Placer County Office of Education, PRIDE Industries, Propp Christensen Caniglia LLP, Recology Auburn Placer, Tri Counties Bank, County of Placer Board of Supervisors, Leo W. Ryan and Geraldine Suskin Community Fund, Placer County Water Agency, and Spectrum Wealth Management, Inc.