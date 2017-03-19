RECAP: Placer Community Foundation Nonprofit Leadership Summit
Follow @RRToday
Auburn, CA- 250 nonprofit employees, board members and volunteers representing 55 Placer nonprofits attended Placer Community Foundation's 7th annual Nonprofit Leadership Summit on March 8th.
The Foundation's Leadership Summit, a key part of their Nonprofit Initiative, helps local nonprofit organizations deliver high-quality, more sustainable and more valuable community services by better developing their people, planning for growth, and managing operations more effectively.
This year's nonprofit training was facilitated by nationally known trainer Chuck Loring and focused on best practices in board governance and fundraising. Chuck has worked with many of the nation's leading nonprofit organizations including Make-A-Wish America, the League of American Orchestras, Special Olympics, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, among many others.
During the training, Mr. Loring emphasized the size and importance of the nonprofit sector. He shared that in Placer County, in 2000, there were 550 public charities; as of fall 2016, there were 1310, a growth of 138%. In the United States, nonprofit employees comprise 10% of the workforce and nonprofits pay 9% of wages. Now, more than ever, there is competition for funding and brand awareness for nonprofits. He stated that history and habit do not equate to survival and he provided multiple tools to help attendees be effective fundraisers and leaders for their organizations. Jamee Horning, Executive Director of Seniors First, shared, "The training held by Placer Community Foundation with Chuck Loring was spot on training for our organization. It was also very energizing for our board members that attended."
With this opportunity to gather and acknowledge local nonprofit organizations for the vital services and programs they provide in our region, Placer Community Foundation is honored to be working alongside these many organizations that carry with them a vision for growth and a commitment to improving the lives of Placer County residents.
Placer Community Foundation held this all-day Summit free of charge to nonprofits operating within Placer County through gifts made to the Foundation's Community Leadership Fund and through the generosity of the following local sponsors: First 5 of Placer County, Wells Fargo, Sutter Health, US Bank, Robert Kemp Foundation, The Charles and Gail Muskavitch Endowment, Kaiser Permanente, Placer Vineyards, Western Health Advantage, Teichert Foundation, The Arp Family Foundation, AT&T, Auburn Toyota, Azevedo & Associates Inc, ClipperCreek Inc., Community 1st Bank, First Northern Bank, Five Star Bank, HomeTown Realtors, Placer County Employees Fund, Placer County Office of Education, PRIDE Industries, Propp Christensen Caniglia LLP, Recology Auburn Placer, Tri Counties Bank, County of Placer Board of Supervisors, Leo W. Ryan and Geraldine Suskin Community Fund, Placer County Water Agency, and Spectrum Wealth Management, Inc.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesGoatHouse Brewing: Beer Tasting in the CountryLincoln, CA - Goathouse Brewing, a converted barn for beer lovers and country explorers in Lincoln, CA.
Check for Leaks during Fix a Leak WeekSACRAMENTO- Get ready to be a leak detective and do your part during Fix a Leak Week, March 20 through 26. The average home leaks more than 10,000 gallons
Sierra College, Placer Union HS District Joint Board MeetingRocklin, CA - The Sierra College Board of Trustees and the Placer Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a joint board meeting at Del Oro High School
Ty Smith named California State Railroad Museum DirectorSACRAMENTO, Calif. - California State Parks has announced Ty Smith as museum director for the California State Railroad Museum, one of the world's premier railway museums
Roseville City School District Opens Region's First Student Ballroom(Roseville, CA) -Warren T. Eich Middle School will proudly unveil a newly constructed ballroom for their Advanced Ballroom students
Chrysler 300 remains appealing American sedanRoseville, CA - If you are a car-buyer who enjoys driving a big, powerful sedan and wants to purchase American, consider giving the Chrysler 300 a thorough look.
RECAP: Placer Community Foundation Nonprofit Leadership SummitAuburn, CA- 250 nonprofit employees, board members and volunteers representing 55 Placer nonprofits attended Placer Community Foundation's 7th annual Nonprofit Leadership Summit
Corky's Corner: Mackie MR5 Monitors ReviewedRoseville, CA- No Matter if they are the MKI or MKII or MKIII models, these Mackie Monitors just plain kick butt.
Storm Damage: PCWA Extends Local EmergencyAUBURN, Calif. - For the second time in as many meetings, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors extended a local emergency declaration
Week Two with Journalist David M. PerryLast week, you learned about David M. Perry, a history professor who doubles as a nationally known disabilities rights journalist and activist.
Hyatt Regency delivers Quintessential Monterey ExperienceMonterey, CA - The Monterey Peninsula...to those in the know, is sometimes all you need to say. No explanation required. The Monterey Peninsula,
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Job Fairs Coming UpLincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to hire over 75 new employees at Job Fairs on Tuesday, March 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It