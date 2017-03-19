Chrysler 300 remains appealing American sedan

Roseville, California - If you are a car-buyer who enjoys driving a big, powerful sedan and wants to purchase American, consider giving the Chrysler 300 a thorough look.

A flagship car in the Chrysler lineup, the 300 is a full-size sedan that's available in four trim models and offers a lot of bang for the buck, starting at approximately $32,350. For the money you get a big sedan that is quiet, comfortable and powerful.

Chrysler made considerable changes to the 300 in 2015 and has incrementally added a few more in the past two years. Not much has been added to the 2017 Chrysler 300. One addition to be applauded is the new 8.4-inch touch screen navigation that has phone-style qualities like pinch and swipe.

2017 Chrysler 300

* Performance: 3.6-liter, V6, 292 horsepower; 3.6-liter, V6, 300 horsepower; 5.7-liter, V8, 363 horsepower

* Mileage estimate: 19-30 mpg ; 16-25 mpg

* Price: $32,350- $43,500

* Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain 5 years/100,000 miles; corrosion 5 years/unlimited; roadside assistance; 5 years/60,000

When purists consider purchasing a large sedan, performance is a major factor. One chief selling point with the Chrysler 300 is the "old-school" engineering of offering a rear-wheel drive American sedan. The car purists love this about the 300 because it's become very rare. Most large sedans are front-wheel drive only.

The 300 is an appealing car visually, featuring a wide stance and a fairly tapered front end that exudes an aggressive kind of elegance. A new grille is a plus and the 300 has updated LED rear taillights. It's a family sedan that has a large trunk, pleasing style and big horsepower,

Performance is impressive throughout the Chrysler 30 lineup. There are two models with nearly identical engines. One is the 3.6-liter, V6 that features 292 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The other V6 is also a 3.6-liter and generates just a little more horsepower (300) and torque (264 pound-feet).

The engine that leaves many performance-seeking car shoppers drooling is the 5.7-liter, Hemi V8 that produces 363 horsepower and 394-pound-feet of torque. The test model here, it was fun to have that much power and instant acceleration. The downside: gas mileage is an estimated 16-25 mpg.

The practical choice is the V6 engines that still offer lots of performance and won't have one visiting the pumps as much, thanks to mileage of 19-30 mpg.

While we love the straight-ahead performance of the Chrysler 300, lacking is a sophisticated drive. The 300 is a large, heavy American sedan and too often it feels like it. The ride can be somewhat "floaty" and the precise handling that many drivers desire is not there. However, the ride is smooth and relatively quiet.

The Chrysler 300 interior offers both room and comfort. The rear-seat leg room is notable at 40 inches. Front seat passengers have considerable leg and head room that can make a long drive more pleasurable.

The family sedan utilizes the new fourth generation of Uconnect, which is regarded as one of the best automotive infotainment systems and one that's easy to master. The trunk has more than 16 cubic feet, and when the rear seats fold flat the cargo space increases dramatically.

There's a lot of upside that comes with the Chrysler 300 - comfort, performance, cost, and appealing exterior. It competes with the Toyota Avalon, Hyundai Azera, Chevy Impala, and Buick LaCrosse.