Roseville City School District Opens Region's First Student Ballroom

(Roseville, CA) -Warren T. Eich Middle School will proudly unveil a newly constructed ballroom for their Advanced Ballroom students on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Holding the title as the only stand-alone public middle school campus with an International Baccalaureate (IB) program, Eich will now have the distinction as having the only student ballroom in the region.

Where classrooms once were, the newly remodeled space received a top to bottom makeover that now includes wall-to-wall mirrors, fresh paint, new acoustics and fresh hardwood flooring ready to accommodate spinning heels and tapping toes.

"The IB philosophy is deeply invested in the Arts and this ballroom came to life much in part because its what the students desired," said Eich Principal Marc Buljan. "Our students really shine when they're learning to express themselves creatively. That is an experience that Eich is committed to fostering."

The official unveiling will take place at 6 pm.

Address: 1509 Sierra Gardens Drive, Roseville, CA 95661

About Eich Middle School

Eich (pronounced Ike) Middle School is one of four middle schools in a school community of 18 schools within the Roseville City School District. Eich has earned awards such as California Distinguished School, National Blue Ribbon School and Project Fit America School. Eich is the only public middle school in Placer County to offer all students an International Baccalaureate (IB) education. As an IB school, all Eich students take World Language and Visual Performing Arts as part of their daily core class schedule. An IB education encourages students to be reflective, open-minded and effective communicators, preparing them to be relevant in a global economy.