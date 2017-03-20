Ty Smith named California State Railroad Museum Director
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California State Parks has announced Ty Smith as museum director for the California State Railroad Museum, one of the world's premier railway museums that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors per year.
As museum director, Smith is responsible for managing the California State Railroad Museum, Sacramento Southern Railroad, Old Sacramento State Historic Park and the historic Southern Pacific Shops. Smith's new role is effective on Apr. 1, 2017.
"Ty's extensive knowledge, background and experience working in the museum community coupled with his passion for history and interpretation makes him uniquely qualified for this key position in California's state park system," said Capital District Superintendent Matthew Bellah. "California State Parks working in partnership with the Foundation, and Ty's visionary leadership will help guide these prized rail units forward at a very exciting time for Sacramento."
Smith has served various roles within California State Parks. He joins the Railroad Museum from Hearst Castle where he served for the last past five years as an interpreter III/ chief of museum interpretation responsible for managing interpretation programs and ticket office. Prior to this job, Smith served as an interpreter II/ museum services manager at the California State Capitol Museum and as an interpreter II / program coordinator for the Parks Online Resources for Teachers and Students Program. Smith earned a Ph.D. from the University of California Santa Barbara in Public History, an M.A. in Public History from California State University Sacramento, and a B.A. in History from California Polytechnic University State University-San Luis Obispo.
"The Foundation is thrilled to welcome Ty Smith as the new museum director," said President & CEO of the California State Railroad Museum Foundation Cheryl Marcell. "We look forward to working collaboratively to bring railway history to life in new and engaging ways while sharing California's fascinating railway heritage with new audiences and valued enthusiasts as well."
