Sierra College, Placer Union HS District Joint Board Meeting

Rocklin, CA - The Sierra College Board of Trustees and the Placer Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a joint board meeting at Del Oro High School on Tuesday, March 21, at 5:00 p.m.

The combined meeting will be a historical first for both the college and the school district and will highlight the efforts underway to improve college readiness, adult education and student support and success. The presentations will include an overview of the Early Assessment Program designed to improve math readiness and an update on the growing Dual Enrollment Program, which provides access to college level courses on high school campuses. The two districts are also working together in the Sierra ASSETS consortium, which is focused on improving adult education in Placer and Nevada County, and on a new Promise Program currently being developed.



"On behalf of the Placer Union High School District Board of Trustees, it is our pleasure to engage with the Sierra College Board of Trustees and President Willy Duncan on issues of common interest to support our students' educational pathways," stated Placer Union HS District Superintendent Dr. George Sziraki. "Placer Union HS District enjoys an ongoing relationship with Sierra College based on collaboration, innovation and trust. President Duncan has engaged multiple opportunities for our students allowing for seamless transitions from high school to Sierra College. Articulation between high school districts and community colleges is imperative to student success and I am very much looking forward to this first ever meeting between our two boards."



Though the state oversight for each system is different - California community colleges are overseen by the California Community College Chancellor's Office and an appointed Board of Governors, while high school districts are under the purview of the California Department of Education as well as the County Office of Education - the two systems share historical ties. Many of the state's community colleges started on high school campuses. Sierra College, known originally as Placer College, was located on the Placer High School campus in Auburn when it opened in 1936. Both segments have a locally elected governing board which, as part of California post-secondary education, is unique to community colleges.



"Working across the education segments is integral to student success and a thriving community," added Willy Duncan, Sierra College Superintendent/President. "In education, it is easy to become focused on our required outcomes and standards. When we focus on the broader goals we have in common for our students and our community and combine our efforts, not only do we come up with new and fresh ideas, we are able to affect more meaningful change. We are very fortunate to have such a willing and engaged partner in the Placer Union High School District and to have Board members dedicated to improving access and success for all students."



* Where: Del Oro High School Auditorium, 3301 Taylor Road, Loomis, CA

* When: Tuesday, March 21, 2017

*Start time: 5:00 p.m.