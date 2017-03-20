Check for Leaks during Fix a Leak Week

SACRAMENTO- Get ready to be a leak detective and do your part during Fix a Leak Week, March 20 through 26. The average home leaks more than 10,000 gallons of water per year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That's the amount of water it takes to wash 270 loads of laundry-almost a year's worth of laundry.

In just a few minutes, you can search your home for leaks and stop water waste. Many household leaks, like worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets and leaky showerheads, are quick and easy to find and fix and can make a big difference in your water use.

How to Check for Leaks:

Review your water bill. For a family of four, if your spring/winter water use is more than 12,000 gallons per month it's likely you have a leak. Also look for a spike in water use from one month to the next.

Visually examine all of your faucets and showerheads. Even a slow dripping faucet can waste more than 1,000 gallons a year.

If after flushing your toilet doesn't shut off, you may have a leak. Check your toilet with a simple dye test: Place dye tablets or a couple of drops of food coloring into the tank. If colored water appears in the bowl within 15 minutes, there is a leak in the flapper valve (a simple and inexpensive fix!).

Look under your sinks for pooling water around pipes or rust around joints and edges.

Check your dishwasher, clothes washer and water heater for pooling water, rust or loose connections.

Walk your yard and look for soggy areas. A soft spot can indicate you have a leak in your service line or sprinkler system.

If you have attempted all of the items noted above, but are still uncertain if you have a leak, consider requesting a free Water Wise House Call from your water provider. And, if any of your fixtures need replacing, make sure to look for the WaterSense label when purchasing new ones. They are independently certified to be at least 20 percent more efficient than standard models.



So join in the search and find the drips and leaks in your home. And remember to check for and fix leaks inside and outside your home all year long. Learn more about leaks and locate your water provider at BeWaterSmart.info.

About the Regional Water Authority

RWA is a joint powers authority representing 21 water providers in the greater Sacramento area. RWA was awarded the national 2016 WaterSense Excellence in Education and Outreach Award for its outstanding efforts to educate Sacramento-area residents about water efficiency and the WaterSense brand.