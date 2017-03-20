GoatHouse Brewing: Beer Tasting in the Country
Follow @RRToday
Lincoln, CA- Strategically located astride the nascent Placer County Wine Trail, a vociferous donkey slowly bellows and mingles among a herd of friendly goats while guests laugh and sip their cold handcrafted brews. Young children circle about, carrots in hand to feed and connect to these more humble species.
Just another day in the country at Goathouse Brewing, a converted barn for beer lovers and country explorers. This hop farm is a stone's throw from the traffic and congestion of the rapidly expanding suburbs of Placer County. Located at 600 Wise Road in Lincoln, GoatHouse Brewing is a bucolic escape that gives a nod to South Placer's not so distant past while embracing the modern day wine and craft beer culture. The perfect match in our estimation.
Enjoying handcrafted ales in a converted barn is a fun experience. You can order by the glass, growler or a custom flight of 8 beers. Offering 5-ounce pours for $2-$3 is a brilliant move and perfect for those just stopping by for a quick sample or two. Darkside and BNR (Big Nasty Redhead) were our favorites.
Picnic tables outside enhance the experience and allow you to soak in some sun while gazing at country life. Bring a picnic!
Goathouse Brewing often adds to the the fun with live music and gourmet food truck visits.
Be sure to check their website before planning your visit for events and hours, which are limited at this time.
You can add Goathouse Brewing to the growing list of fun adventures worth exploring in Placer County and Northern California. Cheers!
Visit their website at http://www.goathousebrewing.com
About Travel and Entertainment
Unique and insightful experiences of destinations throughout California and the west. Schedule a visit from our Travel & Entertainment editors.
Make It Happen!
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesGoatHouse Brewing: Beer Tasting in the CountryLincoln, CA - Goathouse Brewing, a converted barn for beer lovers and country explorers in Lincoln, CA.
Check for Leaks during Fix a Leak WeekSACRAMENTO- Get ready to be a leak detective and do your part during Fix a Leak Week, March 20 through 26. The average home leaks more than 10,000 gallons
Sierra College, Placer Union HS District Joint Board MeetingRocklin, CA - The Sierra College Board of Trustees and the Placer Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a joint board meeting at Del Oro High School
Ty Smith named California State Railroad Museum DirectorSACRAMENTO, Calif. - California State Parks has announced Ty Smith as museum director for the California State Railroad Museum, one of the world's premier railway museums
Roseville City School District Opens Region's First Student Ballroom(Roseville, CA) -Warren T. Eich Middle School will proudly unveil a newly constructed ballroom for their Advanced Ballroom students
Chrysler 300 remains appealing American sedanRoseville, CA - If you are a car-buyer who enjoys driving a big, powerful sedan and wants to purchase American, consider giving the Chrysler 300 a thorough look.
RECAP: Placer Community Foundation Nonprofit Leadership SummitAuburn, CA- 250 nonprofit employees, board members and volunteers representing 55 Placer nonprofits attended Placer Community Foundation's 7th annual Nonprofit Leadership Summit
Corky's Corner: Mackie MR5 Monitors ReviewedRoseville, CA- No Matter if they are the MKI or MKII or MKIII models, these Mackie Monitors just plain kick butt.
Storm Damage: PCWA Extends Local EmergencyAUBURN, Calif. - For the second time in as many meetings, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors extended a local emergency declaration
Week Two with Journalist David M. PerryLast week, you learned about David M. Perry, a history professor who doubles as a nationally known disabilities rights journalist and activist.
Hyatt Regency delivers Quintessential Monterey ExperienceMonterey, CA - The Monterey Peninsula...to those in the know, is sometimes all you need to say. No explanation required. The Monterey Peninsula,
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Job Fairs Coming UpLincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to hire over 75 new employees at Job Fairs on Tuesday, March 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It