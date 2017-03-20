GoatHouse Brewing: Beer Tasting in the Country

Lincoln, CA- Strategically located astride the nascent Placer County Wine Trail, a vociferous donkey slowly bellows and mingles among a herd of friendly goats while guests laugh and sip their cold handcrafted brews. Young children circle about, carrots in hand to feed and connect to these more humble species.

Just another day in the country at Goathouse Brewing, a converted barn for beer lovers and country explorers. This hop farm is a stone's throw from the traffic and congestion of the rapidly expanding suburbs of Placer County. Located at 600 Wise Road in Lincoln, GoatHouse Brewing is a bucolic escape that gives a nod to South Placer's not so distant past while embracing the modern day wine and craft beer culture. The perfect match in our estimation.

Enjoying handcrafted ales in a converted barn is a fun experience. You can order by the glass, growler or a custom flight of 8 beers. Offering 5-ounce pours for $2-$3 is a brilliant move and perfect for those just stopping by for a quick sample or two. Darkside and BNR (Big Nasty Redhead) were our favorites.

Picnic tables outside enhance the experience and allow you to soak in some sun while gazing at country life. Bring a picnic!

Goathouse Brewing often adds to the the fun with live music and gourmet food truck visits.

Be sure to check their website before planning your visit for events and hours, which are limited at this time.

You can add Goathouse Brewing to the growing list of fun adventures worth exploring in Placer County and Northern California. Cheers!

Visit their website at http://www.goathousebrewing.com