Roseville Gas Price Competition Stiffens

Roseville, CA - Competition has stiffened as Roseville gas prices were mostly flat during this past week. Prices among a couple handful of gas stations remained competitive and varied around 10 cents per gallon. Costco, ARCO and Mobil remain atop the leaderboard at the time of publication. Here's the latest best deal in Roseville.

Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com

Sacramento, CA, March 20- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.87/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.29/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 34.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 12.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 30.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on March 20 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.52/g in 2016, $3.17/g in 2015, $3.80/g in 2014, $3.98/g in 2013 and $4.28/g in 2012.



Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $2.84/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.85/g.

Modesto- $2.81/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.82/g.

Oakland- $2.98/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g.



"As oil prices have hit a bit of a rough patch in the last two weeks, gasoline prices have stumbled as well with a majority of states seeing a weekly pull back in retail prices," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "While some states did see minor increases, the bulk of the country saw prices moving lower at a time of year that such a move is about as likely as a 16th seed team winning the NCAA tournament. While the drop at the pump is most welcome, we're nearly guaranteed to see prices rebound well in time for Memorial Day and the start of the summer driving season. For now, there's a major tug of war going on with oil prices- a move higher or lower in the week ahead could determine the direction of prices the next few weeks or longer," DeHaan added.



About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 60 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 60 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.