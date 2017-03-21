Roseville Skatetown to Host Curling Bonspiel
Roseville, CA -Wine Country Curling Club (WCCC) and Placer Valley Tourism are thrilled to announce that on March 24-26 they will be hosting a brand new springtime bonspiel at Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville.
The WCCC already has a rich history with The Crush, their signature bonspiel, and due to the wonderful success they have had with that tournament the idea of the Barrel Bonspiel was born and now coming to life this weekend.
"We have such a great time hosting The Crush over Labor Day that we decided to host another bonspiel in March," commented Katie Feldman, President of WCCC. "Curling in California is growing so much and we're proud to be the first club to now host two bonspiels in a year."
The Barrel has garnered the attention of 16 teams throughout California that will be participating in this new bonspiel that includes a four game guarantee for every team. For extra excitement WCCC has added an additional element to tournament, a 'hot shots' competition, that is certain to get the crowd cheering and the curlers pumped.
"The hot shots is essentially a trick shot contest that allows curlers to have a blast and show off their moves like you've never seen before," added Feldman. "The players love to show off their trick shots and similar hot shots events at other bonspiels usually become a source of much fanfare."
If you have never witnessed curling in action, here is your chance! The Barrel's opening ceremony will start at 5:30 p.m. this Friday. On both Saturday and Sunday games begin at 7:30 a.m. There is no charge for spectators, food and drinks will be available to purchase at Skatetown's concession stand. Come see what these California curlers can do! Skatetown is located at 1009 Orlando Ave in Roseville.
