Prenatal Health Services to begin at Auburn Health Center
AUBURN, CA - Chapa-De Indian Health is proud to announce that its Auburn Health Center will begin providing prenatal health services to patients starting this week.
Services for expecting mothers include education to better understand and manage pregnancy, regular pregnancy assessments and family planning assistance as well as classes and support for child birth, breast feeding and caring for their new baby.
"We are excited to offer this essential service to women in the Auburn region," said Lisa Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Chapa-De Indian Health. "In addition to regular appointments, our Baby Luv Program helps women get the education and services needed for a healthy pregnancy and healthy baby. The highly trained and caring staff at Chapa-De is prepared to support mothers through every step of their pregnancy and beyond."
In the coming months, Chapa-De prenatal patients will also begin receiving incentive points for completing regular pregnancy appointments and educational classes. These incentive points can then be redeemed in Chapa-De's Baby Luv store for baby clothing, blankets, monitors, boppy nursing pillows and much more.
To schedule an appointment at our Auburn Health Center, please call: (530) 887-2800. To learn more about Chapa-De Indian Health, visit us online at www.chapa-de.org.
Chapa-De Indian Health (Chapa-De) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that was established in 1974 and operates community health clinics in Auburn and Grass Valley, California. Chapa-De offers comprehensive primary medical care, dental and orthodontics, behavioral health counseling, psychiatry, nutrition and health education, women's health, pharmacy, and optometry services.
