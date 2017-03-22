Guys and Dolls at William Jessup University in April

ROCKLIN, CA. - William Jessup University's Creative Arts department presents Guys and Dolls for six weekend performances, starting April 7-8-9.



Guys and Dolls performances will also be April 21-22-23. Friday and Saturday show times begin in the Academic Warehouse at 8 p.m., while Sunday matinees are slated for 3 p.m.



"Get ready for an irresistible night of theatre, featuring many of William Jessup University's Creative Arts seniors and our class-act designer and production team," said Jennifer Martin, associate producer and director. "It is William Jessup Theatre's aim to be the most irresistible experience with live theatre from here to San Francisco ... and Guys and Dolls will be no exception."



Guys and Dolls is the seventh production the WJU department has produced since its inception in fall 2013. Writer Damon Runyon bases his musical on two short stories to produce a classic that is set in mythical New York City.



Runyon's Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy that takes showgoers from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City. Eventually, everyone ends up right where they belong!

Winner of multiple Tony Awards and Drama Desk Awards, Guys and Dolls is considered to be the perfect musical comedy. After opening on Broadway in 1950, it ran for 1,200 performances, receiving rave reviews from critics and audience goers alike. Don't miss this Broadway classic brought to the William Jessup stage; it's sure to delight audiences of all ages.



The growing university welcomes patrons an hour before each show to experience a 1950's New York hideaway where participants will enjoy food, drinks, and experience what it was like to live in the Big Apple in the 1950's.



William Jessup's Creative Arts program is the first program of its kind that positions students to meet the emerging demands in artistic professions by training across multiple disciplines. The unique degree program provides both the breadth and depth of opportunities that graduates need in the contemporary marketplace.



The program seamlessly blends both practical and theoretical class work across multiple disciplines and offers many co-curricular opportunities.

Tickets are available for all shows at https://events.attend.com/f/1383778259