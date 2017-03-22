Achieve Tahoe to Host Ability Challenge Fundraiser at Squaw Valley

Alpine Meadows, CA - Achieve Tahoe, a leading provider of winter and summer adaptive sports instruction at all ability levels for adults and children with disabilities, will hold its annual Ability Challenge, a fundraising campaign that aims to raise $200,000 in support of its programs on April 1, 2017.

In partnership with Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, the Achieve Tahoe Ability Challenge culminates on April 1 with a fun day of on-mountain ski activities taking place at Squaw Valley.

Anyone who raises at least $200 can join the fun that day and will receive:

* One lift ticket (if needed)

* One goodie bag

* One lunch voucher, and

* One invite to an Après Ski Party

* Free Raffle

Participating in the Achieve Tahoe Ability Challenge is fun way to get involved and help serve others. It's easy to participate, create an online fundraising page and send it out to your network asking for donations. That's it. "The Ability Challenge is our biggest fundraiser of the year. Without the support of individuals and teams, we wouldn't be able to keep our lesson costs at an affordable rate or provide other programs for those with disabilities," said Haakon Lang-Ree, executive director of Achieve Tahoe.



Over 40 participants with disabilities will take part in the Ability Challenge and will receive private ski and snowboard lessons specifically adapted to build health, confidence and independence.



"Our company has been and will remain a stalwart supporter of Achieve Tahoe," said Andy Wirth, president and CEO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. "Achieve Tahoe is a world-class non-profit organization based here at our mountains, and its board, leadership team and volunteers are truly appreciated by our company, our industry, and the entire community."



Events on Saturday, April 1st open to the media include:

* 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. Registration

* 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. On-Mountain Challenges

* 4:00 p.m. Apres Ski Party

To find out more about the Ability Challenge, please visit: http://achievetahoe.org/content/abilitychallenge.