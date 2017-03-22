Achieve Tahoe to Host Ability Challenge Fundraiser at Squaw Valley
Alpine Meadows, CA - Achieve Tahoe, a leading provider of winter and summer adaptive sports instruction at all ability levels for adults and children with disabilities, will hold its annual Ability Challenge, a fundraising campaign that aims to raise $200,000 in support of its programs on April 1, 2017.
In partnership with Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, the Achieve Tahoe Ability Challenge culminates on April 1 with a fun day of on-mountain ski activities taking place at Squaw Valley.
Anyone who raises at least $200 can join the fun that day and will receive:
* One lift ticket (if needed)
* One goodie bag
* One lunch voucher, and
* One invite to an Après Ski Party
* Free Raffle
Participating in the Achieve Tahoe Ability Challenge is fun way to get involved and help serve others. It's easy to participate, create an online fundraising page and send it out to your network asking for donations. That's it. "The Ability Challenge is our biggest fundraiser of the year. Without the support of individuals and teams, we wouldn't be able to keep our lesson costs at an affordable rate or provide other programs for those with disabilities," said Haakon Lang-Ree, executive director of Achieve Tahoe.
Over 40 participants with disabilities will take part in the Ability Challenge and will receive private ski and snowboard lessons specifically adapted to build health, confidence and independence.
"Our company has been and will remain a stalwart supporter of Achieve Tahoe," said Andy Wirth, president and CEO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. "Achieve Tahoe is a world-class non-profit organization based here at our mountains, and its board, leadership team and volunteers are truly appreciated by our company, our industry, and the entire community."
Events on Saturday, April 1st open to the media include:
* 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. Registration
* 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. On-Mountain Challenges
* 4:00 p.m. Apres Ski Party
To find out more about the Ability Challenge, please visit: http://achievetahoe.org/content/abilitychallenge.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesAchieve Tahoe to Host Ability Challenge Fundraiser at Squaw ValleyAlpine Meadows, CA - Achieve Tahoe, a leading provider of winter and summer adaptive sports instruction at all ability levels for adults and children with disabilities
Guys and Dolls at William Jessup University in AprilROCKLIN, CA. - William Jessup University's Creative Arts department presents Guys and Dolls for six weekend performances, starting April 7-8-9.
Prenatal Health Services to begin at Auburn Health CenterAUBURN, CA - Chapa-De Indian Health is proud to announce that its Auburn Health Center will begin providing prenatal health services to patients starting this week.
Roseville Skatetown to Host Curling BonspielRoseville, CA -Brand New Barrel Bonspiel Brings 16 California Curling Teams to Roseville on March 24-26.
Placer Valley Tourism to operate Placer County FairgroundsAUBURN, Calif. -- The Placer County Board of Supervisors today approved Placer Valley Tourism, a private nonprofit organization, as the new operator of the Placer County Fairgrounds
Roseville Gas Price Competition StiffensRoseville, CA - Competition has stiffened as Roseville gas prices were mostly flat during this past week.
GoatHouse Brewing: Beer Tasting in the CountryLincoln, CA - Goathouse Brewing, a converted barn for beer lovers and country explorers in Lincoln, CA.
Check for Leaks during Fix a Leak WeekSACRAMENTO- Get ready to be a leak detective and do your part during Fix a Leak Week, March 20 through 26. The average home leaks more than 10,000 gallons
Sierra College, Placer Union HS District Joint Board MeetingRocklin, CA - The Sierra College Board of Trustees and the Placer Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a joint board meeting at Del Oro High School
Ty Smith named California State Railroad Museum DirectorSACRAMENTO, Calif. - California State Parks has announced Ty Smith as museum director for the California State Railroad Museum, one of the world's premier railway museums
Roseville City School District Opens Region's First Student Ballroom(Roseville, CA) -Warren T. Eich Middle School will proudly unveil a newly constructed ballroom for their Advanced Ballroom students
Chrysler 300 remains appealing American sedanRoseville, CA - If you are a car-buyer who enjoys driving a big, powerful sedan and wants to purchase American, consider giving the Chrysler 300 a thorough look.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It