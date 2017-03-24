Ghost in the Shell coming to IMAX

Sacramento, Calif. - Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, Ghost in the Shell: An IMAX 3D Experience follows Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology. Ghost in the Shell: An IMAX 3D Experience opens at the Esquire IMAX Theatre on March 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell: An IMAX 3D Experience will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of an IMAX 3D Experience(r) with proprietary IMAX DMR(r) (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with the Esquire IMAX Theatre's six story high and 80 feet wide screen, customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.



Movie-goers can now enjoy the IMAX Experience with good food and a cold beer or glass of wine. Options include: Corona, Blue Moon, Racer 5, Fieldwork Pilsner, Woodbridge cabernet and chardonnay. The Esquire IMAX Theatre also has a new expanded menu which includes: pizza, giant pretzels, salad, chicken tenders and locally made Morants' sausages with all the fixins.'



The Esquire IMAX Theatre is located at 1211 K Street in downtown Sacramento, CA. For information on tickets and showtimes, please call 916-443-IMAX (4629) or visit the website at www.imax.com/sacramento.