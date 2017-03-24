Roseville Criminal Activity Heats Up

Roseville, CA- As the weather heats up, so does Roseville criminal activity. The Roseville police log digest update for the ten-day period covering March 10-20, 2017.

To provide information that can help solve a prior crime, call: Crime Stoppers at (916) 783-STOP You may be eligible to receive a Reward of up to $1000, while remaining anonymous.

Northeast Roseville

Olympus Pointe, theft: Overnight March 14/15, someone went into an unlocked vehicle in the 1700 block of Grazziani Way and stole items of value. Some of the victim's property was later recovered in Sacramento.

East Roseville

Johnson Ranch, prowler arrested: At 1:20 p.m. March 10, officers responded to a report of a man trying the doors of a closed medical office in the 9200 block of Sierra College Boulevard. They detained a 45-year-old Citrus Heights man and arrested him on suspicion of prowling and possessing burglar's tools.

Meadow Oaks, theft: Between midnight and 8 a.m. March 10, in the 1000 block of Charleston Circle, someone stole a tailgate with a backup camera from a Ford F250 pickup.

Cirby Ranch, suspicious activity call results in an arrest: At 7:15 a.m. March 19, an alert resident reported a suspicious man walking around the area of Greenborough Drive and Motherlode Drive. An officer found a man matching the description walking away from a driveway on Hot Springs Court. Their investigation led to the 26-year-old Antelope man being arrested on suspicion of possessing heroin and a concealed dagger (fixed blade knife). Officers checked the neighborhood and found that someone had rummaged through about ten unlocked vehicles and took some small items from them.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cirbyside, vehicle theft: Between 7 p.m. March 18 and 10:30 a.m. March 19, someone stole a green 1996 Honda Accord from an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Conroy Lane. The car is a classic "Honda Hunter Special"-an older sedan that's easy to steal with a shaved key or other common car thief tactics. If you depend on one of these good older work-horse cars, protect it with a Club steering wheel lock or other highly visible theft deterrence device.

Folsom Road, warrant arrest: At about 9:30 p.m. March 17, an officer was patrolling the 200 block of Harding Boulevard, and saw a bicyclist he recognized as being wanted on warrants. The man ran, but the officer quickly chased him down. The 43-year-old Roseville man was arrested without further incident on three Placer County warrants.

Folsom Road, stolen car: Between 9 p.m. March 18 and 9 a.m. March 19, a late-model sedan was stolen from the 300 block of Margaret Way. At about 6 p.m. March 19, an officer found the stolen car, license plates removed, parked in the lot of a hotel in the 200 block of Harding Blvd. The stolen car was returned to the victim, and the theft is under investigation to identify a suspect.

Folsom Road and Hillcrest, fights, arrests made: Just before 10 p.m. March 16, two men got into a fight on the footbridge at Royer Park. One of the men allegedly threatened the other man with a knife and tried unsuccessfully to stab him. An officer checked the area but was unable to find the involved parties. At 2 p.m. the next day, officers responded to a fight at a gas station at the corner of Douglas Blvd. and Keehner Drive involving the same two men, one armed with a knife and the other with a stick or club. The officers investigated and arrested both Roseville residents, ages 35 and 46, on suspicion of assault and other related charges in connection with both fights.

Downtown, assault: At 8:25 a.m. March 18, officers responded to three men fighting in the 500 block of Vernon Street with weapons. The three men had gotten into an argument, and two of the men were hitting the third man with metal objects. The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Two men from Rio Linda and Citrus Heights, both 27 years old, were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other related charges.

Downtown, trespassing: Officers continue to frequently check the Vernon Street Garage at night for people trespassing and racing cars inside the garage. Several people have been contacted and cited or warned; our city ordinance prohibits being in city-owned parking garages except to park or pick up a car. At 4:30 a.m. March 19, officers contacted several people congregated inside the garage, and one, a 19-year-old Roseville resident, was arrested on a felony warrant.

Atlantic Street collision update: At approximately 9:30 a.m. March 5, a man driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla exited from westbound I-80 onto Atlantic Street and collided with a bicyclist. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries. Officers responded, evaluated and arrested the Toyota driver, a 32-year-old male from Arbuckle, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury. We're sorry to report that the bicyclist, a 61-year-old Roseville resident, passed away in the hospital on March 9 as a result of his injuries. The collision is still being investigated

Cirbyside, vehicle theft, "Honda Hunter Special": Overnight March 11-March 12, someone stole an early 90s Honda Civic station wagon from Tamarack Court. This car was a "Honda Hunter Special"-an older car favored by vehicle thieves because they're easy to steal. We always recommend that people who rely on an older sedan park it inside the garage whenever possible and use a "Club"-type steering wheel lock or another highly visible theft deterrent when parking it outside

Cresthaven, burglary: Between 7 and 10 a.m. March 16, someone went into an unlocked garage in the 600 block of Vernon Oaks Drive and stole items. (2017-16557)

Downtown, reckless driving: At about 1 a.m. March 12, an officer was patrolling Vernon Street and heard the sound of a loud vehicle exhaust and tires screeching from someone racing around in the Vernon Street Parking Garage. He stopped a car coming out of the garage and arrested the driver on suspicion of reckless driving, and had the car towed. As a reminder, Roseville's Municipal Code prohibits going into city garages except to park or retrieve a vehicle.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Roseville Heights, shots fired: At 1:48 a.m. March 10, officers responded to shots fired in a parking lot on Lincoln Street near Main Street. Two men who didn't know each other got into an argument, and one suspect, still unidentified, retrieved a handgun from his car and fired several shots, then left the area. Fortunately no one was hit and no property damage was reported. The incident is under investigation.

Los Cerritos, robbery: At 10:47 p.m. March 10, a male juvenile was waiting for his ride in a front parking lot of the Fairgrounds after a dance when a car pulled up next to him and two young men got out, punched the victim and took his phone, then left. The case is under investigation.

Kaseberg-Kingswood, thefts from vehicles: In the early morning hours of March 11, someone rummaged through parked vehicles in the 1400 block of Dorchester Drive and stole sunglasses, tools, clothing and other items. Some of the stolen items were found discarded nearby on Kingswood Drive.

Roseville Heights, assault: At 11:21 a.m. March 17, officers responded to a fight involving three adults, one armed with a knife, in the 300 block of High Street. No one needed medical attention. A 37-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of battery, brandishing a knife, and a Sacramento County warrant.

Roseville Heights, DUI collision: At 8:22 p.m. March 17, officers responded to a report of a pickup driver who had sideswiped three parked cars on Main Street near Berkeley Avenue, lost a tire and drove away. Officers found the truck nearby and arrested the driver, a 52-year-old Roseville man, on suspicion of DUI.

Vineyard, vehicle theft: At 2:06 a.m. March 20, officers responded to a report that a white full-size van had just been stolen from a parking lot in the 2000 block of Opportunity Drive. They saw the stolen van being driven westbound on PFE Road, and tried to stop it. The driver refused to pull over and kept driving at normal speeds (35-40 mph) through the Antelope area with officers following. The suspect then began to drive in a dangerous manner, turning his headlights off and crossing into the opposing lane of traffic, so officers discontinued the pursuit to protect public safety. They'll continue to investigate the theft and attempt to identify the suspect.

North central Roseville

Highland Reserve, stolen car recovered: Just before 5 a.m. March 17, officers stopped an occupied stolen car in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Blvd. They searched the car and found a concealed handgun. A 19-year-old male from Citrus Heights was arrested for possessing a stolen car and weapons charges.

Industrial, burglary and vehicle theft: At about 7:20 a.m. March 12, someone broke into an auto service center in the 8000 block of Washington Boulevard, stole tools and loaded them into a van parked inside. The suspect backed the van through a roll-up door and drove away. The stolen van was abandoned shortly afterwards on Misty Wood Drive. A man was seen parking the van and transferring items from it into a waiting newer dark colored sports car, driven by a woman.

Industrial, burglary: Between midnight and 8 a.m. March 15, someone went into a garage on Redhead Court via an open side door and stole sporting equipment.

Stanford Crossing, DUI collision: At 7:41 p.m. March 19, officers responded to the 6600 block of Maple Creek Drive for a traffic collision. A sedan driver collided with a fire hydrant and two parked cars and drove away. Officers located the driver and his car nearby and arrested the 42-year-old Roseville man on suspicion of DUI and misdemeanor (non-injury) hit-and-run.

West Roseville

Woodcreek, vandalism: Overnight March 13-14, someone threw rocks and broke the windows of a vehicle in the 1600 block of Atwell Drive. (2017-15984)

Quail Glen, vandalism: Between midnight and 9 a.m. March 10, someone broke windows of a vehicle in the 1800 block of Avenida Martina. (2017-16229)

Junction West, vandalism: Overnight March 11/12, someone threw rocks at cars on Amber Fields Way and Blue Skies Way. Two cars were damaged. Between 1:30 and 9:30 a.m. March 14, someone broke the window of a vehicle in the 1700 block of Braithwaite St.

West Park, trespassing: At 9:23 p.m. March 18, officers responded to a report of two people seen inside a home under construction in a new home development on Foxfield Way. Officers detained two juveniles and cited them for prowling on private property.