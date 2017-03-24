Chicago the TRIBUTE to play Opera House Saloon in Roseville
(ROSEVILLE, CA) - Chicago the TRIBUTE, a 9-piece tribute to the band with the horns and hits will be playing the Opera House Saloon Roseville on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Tickets are on sale now at www.operahousesaloon.com and range from $15-20. This event is 21 and over.
Chicago is known for fusing rock, jazz, funk and soul while adding a touch of brass to rock n' roll. Chicago the TRIBUTE, brings an upbeat, spot-on tribute to one of the greatest hit-making bands of the last 50 years, and 2016 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees: Chicago.
"We all know each other and have played together for years," said Frank Rios, a vocalist and percussionist for Chicago the TRIBUTE. "When we start playing there's just a vibe that the show's gonna be great," Rios continued.
"It's really cool when you hear the crowd singing along to the song," said Andy Delao, trombone player. "Makes me feel like a rock star, and every trombone player wants to be a cool rock star," joked Delao.
About Chicago the TRIBUTE
Chicago the TRIBUTE (SHiˈkôgō T͟Hē tribyo͞ot) 1. a group of 9 accomplished musicians, based out of the Sacramento area, who recreate that great sound with powerful horns, rich vocals and a rockin' rhythm section. 2. a tribute band to the legendary rock and roll band with the Horns - Chicago! For more information go to www.chicagothetribute.com
