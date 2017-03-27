American Sign Language Bicentennial Celebration at WJU

ROCKLIN, Calif., - William Jessup University's American Sign Language (ASL) club will host "ASL Day for All" on Saturday, April 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the growing university. The event commemorates American Sign Languages' 200th birthday having originated in 1817 in Hartford, Connecticut.



The celebratory day includes workshops covering ASL skills building and Deaf history and culture topics. Other activities include children's crafts and activities such as face painting, golf putting lessons with a WJU golf pro, science magic shows, various stage performances every 15 minutes, table vendors and informational booths.



In addition, Jessup ASL students will host a silent challenge including a self-walking poster tour of notable Deaf individuals and culture. The entire event will be Deaf accessible with interpreters at each station and workshop.



"This is a significant milestone and we are striving to create an event geared toward bringing the whole community together for a fun day to support the use of ASL for all ages," said program head, Bobbi Long. "We want to invite the Deaf and Hearing communities to join Deaf organizations to educate, develop and support the use of ASL."



ASL and Deaf Culture workshops are slated from 10 a.m. to noon and include topics such as Deaf sports history and signs, biblical ASL signs, essential oils in ASL and a panel discussion featuring parents of Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing kids.



More than 30 Jessup ASL students will utilize skills they've learned in the classroom and get more real life experience interacting with the Deaf community while working at the event. Throughout the year, students have numerous opportunities to utilize their skills having participated at events held at the Sacramento Zoo, various camp facilities and had the experience of hosting chapel services on campus.



According to the Hearing Health Foundation, one in five Americans have hearing loss in at least one ear and three out of every 1,000 children are born deaf.



Long has been teaching ASL for over 22 years and began Jessup's program in 2015 with 17 students. Enrollment more than doubled during her second semester. Currently the program has over 40 students.



"One of the benefits of studying ASL and Deaf Culture is that most people will meet a deaf person at some point in their life. Following the completion of just one course in sign language, most people are able to communicate with a Deaf person at a basic level."



The university currently offers a minor in American Sign Language (ASL) and an ASL concentration under the Liberal Arts degree program. The program provides students a unique opportunity to participate in the only Northern California ASL program that is Christ-centered.



ASL can benefit students in their personal and professional endeavors in any chosen field. Today, some of the largest employment fields for skilled ASL signers are in the areas of education, including teachers of the Deaf, teachers of students with speech and language challenges, teacher assistants and sign language interpreting.



Tickets are available at the event. $10 per person or $20 per family (cash only).

For more information on William Jessup, visit www.jessup.edu or call 916 577-2200.