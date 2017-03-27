Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Foundation welcomes new president and board member

Auburn - Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Foundation announces the appointment of a new board president, Robert Frew and board member, Suzi deFosset.



As president of the foundation board, Robert Frew says his first priority is supporting the hospital's continued ability to offer outstanding care and the best medical resources to the community including local cancer programs and services.



"The burden of cancer is heavy enough," said Frew. "Any measures that can be taken to relieve families stricken with this hardship is important to me."



Last year, the Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Foundation invested more than $1 million in philanthropic support for programs, services and equipment to ensure the highest level of patient care including new patient chairs in our Infusion Therapy Center.



"Our donors help shape the quality care experience for our patients and families," said Mitch Hanna, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital CEI. "Robert's expertise, leadership and commitment to the hospital are a welcome addition to the board."

Robert Frew has worked for decades in the financial industry. He has served the Auburn community as president of Auburn Aviation, president of the Old Timer's Museum Board, as a member of the Auburn Rotary, Auburn Leadership, Boy Scouts of America scout master and merit badge counselor, ecclesiastic representative at the Placer County Jail and member of the Salvation Army Advisory Council. He is also a longtime member of the Placer County Search and Rescue Motorcycle Team for the last 16 years. He graduated from the Marriott School of Management at Brigham Young University. He moved to Auburn in 1995 with his wife Penni and their 6 children.



Suzi deFosset joins 21 members on the Sutter Auburn Faith Foundation Board.



"I consider Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital as the hub of this community and an asset that defines why so many people, including myself, have chosen to make this area home," said deFosset, an Auburn resident. "I can't think of a bigger privilege than helping the hospital respond to the evolving health needs of community."



Suzi deFosset, has previously worked as executive director at The Gathering Inn in Roseville, as program director for Horizon Services, Inc. in Oakland and Ohlhoff Recovery Programs in San Francisco. She has extensive experience in program development, staff education and budget development including development of public policy on issues of substance abuse and homelessness. With more than 30 years of experience as an alcohol and drug abuse counselor, she is currently a board member for the Advocates of Mentally Ill Housing. She received her masters of arts degree from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles in 1997. She received her degree from Utah State University, Logan, Utah in 1976.