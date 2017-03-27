Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Foundation welcomes new president and board member
Auburn - Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Foundation announces the appointment of a new board president, Robert Frew and board member, Suzi deFosset.
As president of the foundation board, Robert Frew says his first priority is supporting the hospital's continued ability to offer outstanding care and the best medical resources to the community including local cancer programs and services.
"The burden of cancer is heavy enough," said Frew. "Any measures that can be taken to relieve families stricken with this hardship is important to me."
Last year, the Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Foundation invested more than $1 million in philanthropic support for programs, services and equipment to ensure the highest level of patient care including new patient chairs in our Infusion Therapy Center.
"Our donors help shape the quality care experience for our patients and families," said Mitch Hanna, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital CEI. "Robert's expertise, leadership and commitment to the hospital are a welcome addition to the board."
Robert Frew has worked for decades in the financial industry. He has served the Auburn community as president of Auburn Aviation, president of the Old Timer's Museum Board, as a member of the Auburn Rotary, Auburn Leadership, Boy Scouts of America scout master and merit badge counselor, ecclesiastic representative at the Placer County Jail and member of the Salvation Army Advisory Council. He is also a longtime member of the Placer County Search and Rescue Motorcycle Team for the last 16 years. He graduated from the Marriott School of Management at Brigham Young University. He moved to Auburn in 1995 with his wife Penni and their 6 children.
Suzi deFosset joins 21 members on the Sutter Auburn Faith Foundation Board.
"I consider Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital as the hub of this community and an asset that defines why so many people, including myself, have chosen to make this area home," said deFosset, an Auburn resident. "I can't think of a bigger privilege than helping the hospital respond to the evolving health needs of community."
Suzi deFosset, has previously worked as executive director at The Gathering Inn in Roseville, as program director for Horizon Services, Inc. in Oakland and Ohlhoff Recovery Programs in San Francisco. She has extensive experience in program development, staff education and budget development including development of public policy on issues of substance abuse and homelessness. With more than 30 years of experience as an alcohol and drug abuse counselor, she is currently a board member for the Advocates of Mentally Ill Housing. She received her masters of arts degree from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles in 1997. She received her degree from Utah State University, Logan, Utah in 1976.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesCarmel Valley: Land of Honey, Wine & ArtCarmel Valley, CA- Just a short scenic drive inland from Carmel-by-the-Sea lies a delightful little village tucked in the hills that sometimes and undeservedly gets overlooked by travelers in favor of its more popular coastal neighbors.
Roseville Moose Lodge Charity Golf Tournament May 20thRoseville, CA- The Roseville Moose Lodge will be holding its second annual charity golf tournament Saturday, May 20 at Whitney Oaks Golf Club in Rocklin
Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Foundation welcomes new president and board memberAuburn - Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Foundation announces the appointment of a new board president, Robert Frew and board member, Suzi deFosset.
Lincoln MKZ: Luxury sedan has lots to offerRoseville, CA- We test drove the 2017 Lincoln MKZ recently for a week and came away impressed.
Corky's Corner: Golden Age Mic Pre 73 ReviewRoseville, CA- If you have a budget or bedroom studio and you are looking for a Neve type Pre amp look no further. The Golden Age Pre is for you.
Roseville Gas Prices Cool as Warmer Temps Move InRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville experienced a slight dip this past week. That's good news as the forecast shows warmer spring weather finally returning to Northern California
American Sign Language Bicentennial Celebration at WJUROCKLIN, Calif., - William Jessup University's American Sign Language (ASL) club will host "ASL Day for All" on Saturday, April 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the growing university
Chicago the TRIBUTE to play Opera House Saloon in Roseville(ROSEVILLE, CA) - Chicago the TRIBUTE, a 9-piece tribute to the band with the horns and hits will be playing the Opera House Saloon Roseville on Thursday, March 30
Roseville Criminal Activity Heats UpRoseville, CA- As the weather heats up, so does Roseville criminal activity. The Roseville police log digest update for the ten-day period covering March 10-20, 2017.
Free STD and STI Testing and Treatment in Roseville(Roseville, CA) - Sierra Pregnancy & Health (SPH) announced they have begun offering free testing and treatment for STD/STIs, including gonorrhea and chlamydia
Placer County Government Center ProposalAUBURN, Calif. -- After considerable analysis, stakeholder engagement, design and planning, the Placer County Board of Supervisors were presented a plan for a re-envisioned Placer County Government
Ghost in the Shell coming to IMAXGhost in the Shell: An IMAX 3D Experience opens at the Esquire IMAX Theatre on March 30 at 7:00 p.m
NEWS: In Case You Missed It