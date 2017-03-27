Roseville Moose Lodge Charity Golf Tournament May 20th

Roseville, CA- The Roseville Moose Lodge will be holding its second annual charity golf tournament Saturday, May 20 at Whitney Oaks Golf Club in Rocklin.



All tournament proceeds benefit the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that's dedicated to raising awareness and money to refund research, education and outreach in the five-county area.



Last year, the Roseville Moose Lodge raised $8,000 for the breast cancer group.



"The Roseville Moose Lodge 1293 is committed to serving our community through fundraisers such as this one," said Tony Hernandez, Governor of the Roseville Moose Lodge. "The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation is a wonderful organization that is committed to fully fund the Breast Cancer Endowed Chair at the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center. They also raise awareness of breast cancer prevention and early detection, as well as ongoing support services during treatments. We are honored to be helping them raise money to continue the fight against breast cancer."



The golf tournament begins with registration and a hot breakfast at 7 a.m. A shotgun start for the four-person scramble begins at 8 a.m.



Cost is $125 per person or $500 for foursome, and includes breakfast, cart, range balls, green fees, raffle, contests, prizes and buffet lunch. For lunch only, the cost is $20.



There is also a 6:30 p.m. dinner Friday, May 19, at the Roseville Moose Lodge, located at 506 Lincoln St. Cost is $15 in advance and $20 at the door.



The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation is 501(c)3 non-profit organization (tax ID # 27-0690037). Contributions made to the fund are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law.



For more information, email lodge1293golf@mycci.net or call 916 882-5105.