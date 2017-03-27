Carmel Valley: Land of Honey, Wine & Art
Carmel Valley, CA- Just a short scenic drive inland from Carmel-by-the-Sea lies a delightful little village tucked in the hills that sometimes and undeservedly gets overlooked by travelers in favor of its more popular coastal neighbors.
"Lucky for those curious in spirit who venture just a short distance off the beaten path eastward on Carmel Valley Road..."
Some of Carmel Valley's allure rests in the sense that it still imbues a rugged remoteness of California's wild west, all in spite of proximity to the bustling California coast.
Spend a little time in Carmel Valley and you'll quickly discover that there's much more here than meets the eye.
An enjoyable ride just a short 20-minutes from our hotel in Monterey, on the way we passed wineries and spas reminiscent of a youthful Napa. Our first stop would be the Carmel Valley Historical Society. Worthwhile and impressive for a town of this size, the historical society offers up some terrific insights and a few surprises into the the area's background prior to a day of exploration.
The area is home to a growing bounty of uniquely styled restaurants, wine tasting rooms and free-spirited individuals pursuing life on their own terms. The character of Carmel Valley and its inhabitants make it a true California treasure.
Carmel Valley: What to Do (worthy stops)
Carmel Valley Historical Society
A little history lesson in a beautiful park sets the tone for the day. This historical society would be considered impressive for a town 10 times its size. Truth.
http://carmelvalleyhistoricalsociety.org/
Patricia Qualls Gallery
Clinical psychologist turned artist, Patricia changed our assumptions of artists in a thought provoking tour. We'll never view art galleries the same way again.
http://www.patriciaqualls.com/
Wine Tasting : Twisted Roots
Josh Ruiz, a farmer and Salinas native shares his love of wine from an unmistakable and driving passion of sharing what he's worked hard to grow with his own hands. Passion goes a long way toward making good wine and providing a great experience. Twisted Roots delivers both. Their Petit Syrah gets our vote...yum.
http://www.twistedrootsvineyard.com/
Carmel Valley Honey Company
You just might find personable 14-year old Jake Reisdorf sharing his love of a bee's life and this sweet stuff at the local farmers market. Jake started this company a few years ago and with the magic of the Internet, this delectable honey is now just a click away. Great gift idea for both near and far-flung friends and family.
http://carmelhoneycompany.com/
For many, Carmel Valley remains an unexplored world just waiting to be discovered. For us it has become the land of Honey, Wine & Art and we've only just begun our adventures to this funky and fun destination.
