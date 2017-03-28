El Dorado Hills, CA - The Assistance League of Sierra Foothills presents their 8th annual Gardens of the Hills Fundraiser Tour and Crafts Fair. The tour will be held Saturday, May 6th, 10am-5pm & Sunday, May 7th, 11am-5pm. The Crafts Fair will be held at the Valley View School Gym, 1665 Blackstone Parkway in El Dorado Hills and is open to the public.

Your tour ticket provides entrance into private resident oases, each giving you a glimpse into the passion and loving energy the homeowners have put into creating their personal sanctuary.

As an added bonus this year, Assistance League is pleased to welcome you back to both the Sherwood Demonstration Garden and the Four Season's Community Garden.

Besides touring marvelous gardens, guests have the opportunity to taste some of the finest wines and olive oils in our county, browse the talent and creativity of many local artists & craftsmen while visiting our spring Crafts Fair and enter the Assistance League's signature raffle.

This fundraiser gives 100% of all proceeds back to El Dorado County, helping many families, children & seniors. Programs like Operation School Bell help provide new school clothes to homeless & underprivileged children and Sports Locker offers scholarships & equipment to children who want to play organized youth sports.

$27 for adults, $10 for Children 12 and under, Free Admission to the Crafts & Vendor Fair

Tickets may be purchased at:

Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Folsom

Rod Works in Folsom

Pottery World in Folsom & Rocklin

California Welcome Center in EDH

Café Santoro, Cameron Park

Studio A 2 Burke Junction, Cameron Park

Violets are Blue on Main Street in Placerville

Cash and Check Only

Credit Cards Accepted at:

www.sierrafoothills.assistanceleague.org