Spring Eggstravaganza April 15-16 at Fairytale Town
Sacramento, Calif. - Celebrate spring with egg hunts, puppet shows, hands-on activities and more at Fairytale Town's annual Spring Eggstravaganza. The fun-filled family celebration is set for Saturday and Sunday, Apr. 15 & 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Egg hunts will be held promptly at 12, 1 and 2 p.m. each day, and guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring a basket for collecting eggs. The egg hunts are separated by age group: 3 and under, 4 to 6 and 7 to 12. Each child will return their eggs to Mr. McGregor's Garden to choose a prize.
Following the egg hunts, guests are invited to the Children's Theater to see the puppet show, "Bunny Boot Camp," performed by Puppet Art Theater Company. This zany comedy includes heroic characters, devious villains and madcap chase scenes. Show times are at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., and tickets are $1 for Fairytale Town members and $2 for nonmembers.
Peter Cottontail will be hanging out on the Mother Goose Stage to visit with families. And children of all ages will enjoy hands-on spring art activities, including making bunny ears, decorating eggs and more.
Tickets to Spring Eggstravaganza are $7 per person. Children ages 1 and under and Fairytale Town members are free. Tickets are available for purchase at fairytaletown.org.
For more information, visit http://www.fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-7462.
