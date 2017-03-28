Spring Eggstravaganza April 15-16 at Fairytale Town

Sacramento, Calif. - Celebrate spring with egg hunts, puppet shows, hands-on activities and more at Fairytale Town's annual Spring Eggstravaganza. The fun-filled family celebration is set for Saturday and Sunday, Apr. 15 & 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Egg hunts will be held promptly at 12, 1 and 2 p.m. each day, and guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring a basket for collecting eggs. The egg hunts are separated by age group: 3 and under, 4 to 6 and 7 to 12. Each child will return their eggs to Mr. McGregor's Garden to choose a prize. Following the egg hunts, guests are invited to the Children's Theater to see the puppet show, "Bunny Boot Camp," performed by Puppet Art Theater Company. This zany comedy includes heroic characters, devious villains and madcap chase scenes. Show times are at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., and tickets are $1 for Fairytale Town members and $2 for nonmembers. Peter Cottontail will be hanging out on the Mother Goose Stage to visit with families. And children of all ages will enjoy hands-on spring art activities, including making bunny ears, decorating eggs and more. Tickets to Spring Eggstravaganza are $7 per person. Children ages 1 and under and Fairytale Town members are free. Tickets are available for purchase at fairytaletown.org. For more information, visit http://www.fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-7462.

Placer County News Headlines

The Rocklin City Council is scheduled to consider an opportunity proposed for the former Sunset Whitney Golf Course land at the March 28 Council Meeting.Sacramento, Calif. - Celebrate spring with egg hunts, puppet shows, hands-on activities and more at Fairytale Town's annual Spring EggstravaganzaEl Dorado Hills, CA - The Assistance League of Sierra Foothills presents their 8th annual Gardens of the Hills Fundraiser Tour and Crafts FairCarmel Valley, CA- Just a short scenic drive inland from Carmel-by-the-Sea lies a delightful little village tucked in the hills that sometimes and undeservedly gets overlooked by travelers in favor of its more popular coastal neighbors.Roseville, CA- The Roseville Moose Lodge will be holding its second annual charity golf tournament Saturday, May 20 at Whitney Oaks Golf Club in RocklinAuburn - Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Foundation announces the appointment of a new board president, Robert Frew and board member, Suzi deFosset.Roseville, CA- We test drove the 2017 Lincoln MKZ recently for a week and came away impressed.Roseville, CA- If you have a budget or bedroom studio and you are looking for a Neve type Pre amp look no further. The Golden Age Pre is for you.Roseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville experienced a slight dip this past week. That's good news as the forecast shows warmer spring weather finally returning to Northern CaliforniaROCKLIN, Calif., - William Jessup University's American Sign Language (ASL) club will host "ASL Day for All" on Saturday, April 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the growing university(ROSEVILLE, CA) - Chicago the TRIBUTE, a 9-piece tribute to the band with the horns and hits will be playing the Opera House Saloon Roseville on Thursday, March 30Roseville, CA- As the weather heats up, so does Roseville criminal activity. The Roseville police log digest update for the ten-day period covering March 10-20, 2017.