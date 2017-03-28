Rocklin Charts Course for Defunct Sunset Whitney Golf Space

Rocklin, CA- The Rocklin City Council is scheduled to consider an opportunity proposed for the former Sunset Whitney Golf Course land at the March 28 Council Meeting. If eventually approved by the City Council, the proposal could create a lasting public benefit for city residents.

The Sunset Whitney Golf Course was closed in August 2015 due to financial troubles. Since the closure, the land has suffered from issues related to reduced maintenance, trespass, and vandalism, leading surrounding residents to request the city assist in identifying a long-term solution for the property.

The proposal before City Council requests that the city initiate a process that could lead to the purchase of approximately 27 acres of the 183-acre property for $1.5 million to designate as permanent open space. The land owner would donate an additional 114 acres to the city for permanent open space use.

The land owner also proposes to develop medium density residential on the remaining 42 acres of the property (approximately 23 percent of the land). Anticipated plans would include 100 ft. buffer areas from existing residential development, followed by single story homes in the outer development areas and two-story homes internal to the project.

Under the proposal, the city would own the vast majority of the former golf course land in perpetuity for public use, allowing for the expansion of the trails system, which has been the top request from citizens in park surveys conducted by the city.

The proposal would provide extensive public and private benefits, in addition to piece-of-mind to existing adjacent property owners, who would be assured of future land uses.

The golf course closed at least three times in its history due to financial insolvency, once in 1964, a second time in 2009, and the final closure in 2015.

Any development that may move forward if the City Council adopts a Resolution of Intention will be subject to the City's sole discretion in the entitlement process, including all applicable planning, environmental, and public hearing requirements.

If the resolution is approved by Council, staff plans to hold an open house on the proposed project on Monday, April 24 at 6 p.m. at the Rocklin Event Center. Visit rocklin.ca.us/openhouse following the March 28 Council meeting for more information.