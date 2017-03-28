Rocklin Charts Course for Defunct Sunset Whitney Golf Space
Rocklin, CA- The Rocklin City Council is scheduled to consider an opportunity proposed for the former Sunset Whitney Golf Course land at the March 28 Council Meeting. If eventually approved by the City Council, the proposal could create a lasting public benefit for city residents.
The Sunset Whitney Golf Course was closed in August 2015 due to financial troubles. Since the closure, the land has suffered from issues related to reduced maintenance, trespass, and vandalism, leading surrounding residents to request the city assist in identifying a long-term solution for the property.
The proposal before City Council requests that the city initiate a process that could lead to the purchase of approximately 27 acres of the 183-acre property for $1.5 million to designate as permanent open space. The land owner would donate an additional 114 acres to the city for permanent open space use.
The land owner also proposes to develop medium density residential on the remaining 42 acres of the property (approximately 23 percent of the land). Anticipated plans would include 100 ft. buffer areas from existing residential development, followed by single story homes in the outer development areas and two-story homes internal to the project.
Under the proposal, the city would own the vast majority of the former golf course land in perpetuity for public use, allowing for the expansion of the trails system, which has been the top request from citizens in park surveys conducted by the city.
The proposal would provide extensive public and private benefits, in addition to piece-of-mind to existing adjacent property owners, who would be assured of future land uses.
The golf course closed at least three times in its history due to financial insolvency, once in 1964, a second time in 2009, and the final closure in 2015.
Any development that may move forward if the City Council adopts a Resolution of Intention will be subject to the City's sole discretion in the entitlement process, including all applicable planning, environmental, and public hearing requirements.
If the resolution is approved by Council, staff plans to hold an open house on the proposed project on Monday, April 24 at 6 p.m. at the Rocklin Event Center. Visit rocklin.ca.us/openhouse following the March 28 Council meeting for more information.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRocklin Charts Course for Defunct Sunset Whitney Golf Space The Rocklin City Council is scheduled to consider an opportunity proposed for the former Sunset Whitney Golf Course land at the March 28 Council Meeting.
Spring Eggstravaganza April 15-16 at Fairytale TownSacramento, Calif. - Celebrate spring with egg hunts, puppet shows, hands-on activities and more at Fairytale Town's annual Spring Eggstravaganza
Gardens of the Hills Fundraiser Tour and Crafts FairEl Dorado Hills, CA - The Assistance League of Sierra Foothills presents their 8th annual Gardens of the Hills Fundraiser Tour and Crafts Fair
Carmel Valley: Land of Honey, Wine & ArtCarmel Valley, CA- Just a short scenic drive inland from Carmel-by-the-Sea lies a delightful little village tucked in the hills that sometimes and undeservedly gets overlooked by travelers in favor of its more popular coastal neighbors.
Roseville Moose Lodge Charity Golf Tournament May 20thRoseville, CA- The Roseville Moose Lodge will be holding its second annual charity golf tournament Saturday, May 20 at Whitney Oaks Golf Club in Rocklin
Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Foundation welcomes new president and board memberAuburn - Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Foundation announces the appointment of a new board president, Robert Frew and board member, Suzi deFosset.
Lincoln MKZ: Luxury sedan has lots to offerRoseville, CA- We test drove the 2017 Lincoln MKZ recently for a week and came away impressed.
Corky's Corner: Golden Age Mic Pre 73 ReviewRoseville, CA- If you have a budget or bedroom studio and you are looking for a Neve type Pre amp look no further. The Golden Age Pre is for you.
Roseville Gas Prices Cool as Warmer Temps Move InRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville experienced a slight dip this past week. That's good news as the forecast shows warmer spring weather finally returning to Northern California
American Sign Language Bicentennial Celebration at WJUROCKLIN, Calif., - William Jessup University's American Sign Language (ASL) club will host "ASL Day for All" on Saturday, April 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the growing university
Chicago the TRIBUTE to play Opera House Saloon in Roseville(ROSEVILLE, CA) - Chicago the TRIBUTE, a 9-piece tribute to the band with the horns and hits will be playing the Opera House Saloon Roseville on Thursday, March 30
Roseville Criminal Activity Heats UpRoseville, CA- As the weather heats up, so does Roseville criminal activity. The Roseville police log digest update for the ten-day period covering March 10-20, 2017.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It