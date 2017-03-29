$150,000 Kaiser Permanente Grant Targets Heart Attacks and Strokes

AUBURN, CA - Chapa-De Indian Health is honored to receive a $150,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente, which will work to expand Kaiser Permanente's highly successful Preventing Heart Attacks and Strokes Everyday (PHASE) program by introducing Chapa-De to a new, long- term effort to assist those most at risk of heart attacks and strokes.



Since developing PHASE in 2002, Kaiser Permanente has reduced the incidence of heart attacks and strokes among its members by more than 60%. PHASE combines medications and lifestyle changes to provide a cost-effective treatment for people with existing heart disease and those at risk for developing it.



"We provide care to over 20,000 patients in the region and many of them have multiple chronic conditions that can be complicated by socioeconomic factors," said Lisa Davies, CEO of Chapa-De. "PHASE is effective because it helps keep treatment simple and affordable - it makes a world of difference by giving patients a simple plan to help them stay healthy."



In 2006, Kaiser Permanente began sharing the program with community health centers through a combination of grant funding, clinical expertise and physician mentors. Successfully implementing the program requires team-based care, coordinated among multiple care providers, along with reliable patient data management.



"We are excited to implement the PHASE initiative," said Dr. Tracy Thompson, Medical Director at Chapa-De. "We are committed to advancing the health and well-being of American Indians and low income individuals living in our communities by providing convenient access to high-quality, compassionate care. The PHASE Grant gives us resources to train our staff and to incorporate the PHASE method into how we provide care at our health centers in Auburn and Grass Valley. We are always looking for ways to improve the health of our patients and PHASE will help us to better serve our patients at risk of heart attacks and strokes."



This year, Kaiser Permanente is Community Benefit departmentawarding nearly $6 million in 18 PHASE grants across Northern California. Grants will support the technology and work process changes that are necessary for implementing PHASE.



"By sharing PHASE with the broader health care system, we can save more lives. In the process, we're giving community health providers access to an evidence-based model and population health management tools," said Marc Jaffe, M.D., an endocrinologist and internist at Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco. "This is an important long-term investment, because it helps clinicians operate more efficiently in an environment that is becoming more focused on improving measurable patient outcomes."



All organizations receiving PHASE grants become part of a learning community that engages in training, problem solving, and advancing best practices.