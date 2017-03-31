Folsom's New Fire Chief: Felipe Rodriguez
Folsom, CA -- The City of Folsom announced today the appointment of new Folsom Fire Department Chief Felipe Rodriguez, effective June 1. Folsom City Manager Evert Palmer appointed Rodriguez following an extensive national executive search.
"Chief Rodriguez is a well-qualified, proven leader who brings a wealth of talent and experience to this position," said Palmer. "A person of high integrity and character, I am confident he will provide exemplary leadership, effective administration and innovative strategies that will serve the department and the residents of Folsom extremely well."
Rodriguez began his professional career 23 years ago, when he enlisted in the United States Navy. He completed basic firefighting training and then served as a Hospital Corpsman. He became a professional firefighter five years later and has held a variety of leadership positions throughout his career. He has worked for the City of Oceanside Fire Department for nearly five years, where he is currently the Division Chief of Training. He also served the Oceanside community as a field Battalion Chief and as the Fire Marshal. Rodriguez previously worked at the City of Stockton Fire Department for 13 years as Fire Captain and Firefighter-Paramedic.
Rodriguez will oversee the Folsom Fire Department's $17 million budget and 68 employees in four fire stations serving the City of Folsom. Operations include fire suppression, rescue, prevention, public education, hazardous materials response, and emergency medical services to the community.
Rodriguez holds a Master of Science degree in Emergency Services Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Studies, both from California State University, Long Beach. He is currently enrolled in the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer program.
While serving as a Navy reservist, he was activated following the September 11th attacks and was deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He is a long-standing member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Knights of Columbus.
"It will be an honor for me to lead the men and women of the Folsom Fire Department and to serve the Folsom community. Folsom is where it all began for me 24 years ago when I was a student at Folsom Lake College, back when the classes were held in portable buildings," said Rodriguez. "I look forward to developing long-lasting relationships with Folsom's residents and business community, the City's leadership and staff, and the Fire Department's personnel to provide the best service possible for those we serve. I am truly humbled and very excited to have this opportunity."
Rodriguez is married and has five children.
