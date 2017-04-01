Roseville Flash Crime Report (4.1.16)

Roseville, CA- Digest summary update for Roseville police activity for the period of March 27-31, 2017

Northeast Roseville

East Roseville Parkway, garages burglarized: Overnight March 28/29, someone broke into three apartment complex garages in the 1400 block of Rocky Ridge Drive. The burglar tampered with a car parked inside, and stole tools and other items from the garages. The burglar may have gotten in through an unlocked common door to the garages.

East Roseville Parkway, thefts from vehicles: Overnight March 28/29, someone went through unlocked vehicles on Petrucchio Way, Sebastian Way and Claudio Way and stole items. At one stop, the thief used the garage remote from an unlocked car to open the garage and steal more items.

East Roseville

Sierra Gardens/Maidu, pedestrian collision: At 10:33 a.m. March 29, officers responded to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian on Rocky Ridge Drive between Douglas Boulevard and Strauch Drive. A man was crossing Rocky Ridge Drive in a mid-block location, walked in front of a southbound car and was hit. The pedestrian, a 67-year-old man from Roseville, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Sierra Gardens and Lead Hill, vehicle smash-and-grabs: Between 8 and 10 p.m. March 30, someone smashed the window of three vehicles in parking lots near Douglas Blvd. and Sunrise Ave. and stole a wallet, a purse and a backpack with camera equipment. An older (late 1990s/early 2000s) silver Chevy Tahoe was seen at one of the break-ins.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cirbyside, vehicle burglaries: Between 7 and 8:30 p.m. March 28, someone smashed the windows of three cars parked in a church parking lot in the 800 block of Cirby Way and stole items. Purses, electronics, and expensive sunglasses were taken.

Cresthaven, burglary: At about 3:30 a.m. March 29, someone broke into a boat parked in the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive and stole items from it.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Roseville Heights, traffic collision: At 10:10 p.m. March 29, officers and Roseville Fire responded to a collision in the 800 block of Circuit Drive. An adult male motorcycle rider crashed into a parked pickup truck, and was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Roseville Heights, indecent exposure: At 5:22 p.m. March 30, officers responded to a complaint about a man exposing himself and acting inappropriately in Weber Park. A 36-year-old Roseville man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and booked into the Placer County Jail.

Vineyard and Industrial, robberies: At about 11:20 p.m. March 30, a man went into a convenience store on Foothills Blvd. near Vineyard Road and demanded money from the clerk. He left the store without taking anything. About 15 minutes later, the same man went into a convenience store on Foothills Blvd. at Blue Oaks and presented a note demanding money. He took cash and left. He was described as a white male in his 20s, about 5'7" tall with a muscular build. He wore a black ball cap and had his face covered.

North central Roseville

Stanford Crossing, warrant arrest: At about 4 a.m. March 30, an officer checked on an occupied car parked in a retail lot in the 9400 block of Fairway Drive. A 25-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor warrants out of Yuba and Siskiyou counties.

West Roseville

Junction West, suspicious circumstances: Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 29, someone went into a backyard in the 1700 block of Windrush Lane and moved patio furniture around. Nothing was taken.