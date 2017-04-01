2017 Mazda6 continues to impress

Roseville, CA- The midsize sedan landscape is full of great vehicles. There is at least a half dozen that people should feel confident about when driving them off the lot after purchase.

One of those midsize sedans is the 2017 Mazda6, which features many enviable qualities, including affordability, styling, family-friendly interior space, plus solid fuel economy and performance.

The midsize class includes the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Ford Fusion, Nissan Altima, Hyundai Sonata, and Kia Optima.

The Mazda6 was fully redesigned in 2014 and has only added minor changes over the past three years.

Test driven here on different road conditions, the Mazda6 easily passed the test, handling wet, slick freeways, adroitly navigating the mountainous country roads, and handled well in all situations while providing good acceleration and handling whenever needed.

Here's one more reason to like the 2017 Mazda6: You can buy the standard model for right around $22,000. Like most vehicles, the price can climb dramatically when more features are added, which leads us to the upper end price of around $30,695 for the Grand Touring version.

The exterior of the Mazda6 features a curvaceous look with a long hood, wraparound taillights, a bold front end, and a chrome strip running the width of the car. It's an attractive look that gives the Mazda6 a pleasant curb appeal. Exterior changes a year ago included a new grille and available LED headlights.

The Mazda6 is the second model (Mazda3 was the first) to come equipped with the SKYACTIV. The goal is to increase gas mileage - now 26-35 mpg - and not compromise the performance.

Both the consistent performance and fuel economy increase can be traced to Mazda's SKYACTIV technology. The Japanese auto manufacturer says the technology "combines breakthrough innovation and state-of-the-art engineering and is applied to engines, transmissions, body and chassis systems - all lighter, more efficient, with increased responsiveness."

The Mazda's lone engine has surprising performance, considering it's equipped with a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine with 184 horsepower and 185-pound-feet of torque. It delivers solid acceleration, clocked at 0-60 mph in 7.6 seconds. That's plenty quick for a four-speed "family" sedan.

Despite a fine-performing engine, it would be nice for another offering like several of its competitors - adding a peppy V6 or a turbocharged model.

One can choose from the automatic transmission or go for the six-speed manual. The Mazda6 has a smaller steering wheel, which no doubt plays a role in the ease of how the vehicle handles.

2017 Mazda6

* Performance: 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 184 horsepower

* Mileage estimate range: 26-35 mpg

* Price: $21,945 to $30,695

* Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance 3 years/36,000; corrosion 5 years/unlimited

Some car experts are suggesting that the Mazda6 interior ranks right near the top in the segment. The aesthetically appealing cabin has many soft-touch materials, very readable instruments and gauges, and is quite capable overall.

The Mazda6 provides generous head and legroom for both rear and front-seat occupants. The trunk space is 14.8 cubic feet. This sedan is spacious overall due to its 111.4-inch wheelbase.

The Mazda6 is a very attractive buy, thanks to its stylish exterior, smart interior, and its ability to be fuel-efficient while also delivering performance.