Corky's Corner: Audix i5 Microphone Reviewed

Roseville, CA- Designed with a cardioid pickup pattern for isolation and feedback control, the Audix i5 Microphone is an all-purpose dynamic instrument microphone is equipped with a VLM(tm) diaphragm for natural, accurate sound reproduction. The i5 is used for stage, studio and broadcast applications and is able to handle SPLs in excess of 140 dB without distortion.

Originally purchased for miking up guitar cabs in the studio, the i5 Mic found an additional use one day during band practice when it was utilized for lead vocals. Its up front natural mid presence cut through without being harsh or spikey and it blew us away.

You can pick up a brand new for around $100.00. This mic is very tough to beat. It works great in the studio and live for miking cabs, and can be used for Horns, or vocals with ease.

The Audix i5 Mic's EQ was very neutral and colorless with the frequency response of 50 Hz - 16 kHz. A good EQ to fit most applications, you'll discover it is very easy to dial in.

I really like this mic and carry a few in the studio as well as my live gig bag. More than once, the i5 has been called upon to perform where others failed. It faithfully delivers.

On a scale of 1-10, the Audix i5 Mic rates a solid 8.

