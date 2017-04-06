Seniors First Endowment Fund receives Special Gift
Roseville, CA- Giving of time and resources is nothing new to the Board of Directors and Staff at Seniors First. Their programs and team of dedicated volunteers provide isolated seniors with the delivery of hot nutritious food, a caring watchful eye and friendship. But it was a recent and special memorial gift made to the Seniors First Endowment Fund at Placer Community Foundation that showed how giving helps heal the soul.
Keith Hentschel, Board Chair for Seniors First was presented a certificate this week acknowledging a $5,000 gift to the Seniors First Endowment Fund in loving memory of his wife Elizabeth Hentschel. Elizabeth passed away on March 12 after an aggressive battle with Dementia. She was 63 years old.
The gift was made collectively by the Board and Staff at Seniors First and will be invested for growth at Placer Community Foundation for long-term support of their organization's programs and services.
"This gift makes the Seniors First Endowment Fund all the more special and important to me," stated Keith. "My wife's illness was a testament to adversity. My work at Seniors First honors her by serving those that can no longer care for themselves. I am deeply touched by this gift and committed to build resources so we can expand our reach in the community."
According to a 2014 report by the Center for Strategic Economic Research, 22% of Placer County's population is aged 60 and older. This is much larger when compared to areas like Sacramento the Bay Area and even the state of California which range around 17 and 18 percent. With this significant aging community comes growing demand for services countywide.
"On average, Seniors First provides approximately 80,000 individual services to seniors each year with programs and services that enhance and improve their health, safety, overall well-being and quality of life," states Jamee Horning, Executive Director of Seniors First.
The Seniors First Endowment Fund at Placer Community Foundation provides an easy and effective way for people in the community to support the work of Seniors First. Gifts of all sizes are pooled for maximum benefit and invested for long-term capital growth.
"People may choose to contribute to the Seniors First Endowment Fund during their lifetime or through their estate plan," states Jessica Hubbard, Philanthropic Services Manager at Placer Community Foundation. "The Community Foundation is equipped to accept a wide variety of tax-saving assets such as appreciated stock or individual retirement accounts (IRAs). When a gift best fits a person's financial plan, it leaves more room to feel the great satisfaction in knowing they've made a real difference in their community."
For Keith, the Board of Directors and the staff at Seniors First, there is deep satisfaction in knowing this gift in memory of Elizabeth's rich and full life will forever care for those in need.
To make a donation to the Seniors First Endowment Fund visit http://placercf.org/seniors-first-endowment-fund or call the Placer Community Foundation at (530) 885.4920.
