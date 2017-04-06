Roseville Clinic Offers Free Ultrasounds for Expectant Moms

Roseville, CA- Sierra Pregnancy & Health (SPH) is seeking expectant mothers between 6-20 weeks pregnant to serve as ultrasound models for a staff training event. The ultrasound training begins April 3 and runs for two weeks during normal business hours. SPH recently transitioned from a resource center to a medical clinic, which means ultrasounds and STI/STD testing will be offered to women at no charge.

"We feel lucky to be growing so quickly and expanding our patient services," says Tricia Lewis, executive director of Sierra Pregnancy & Health. "Our mission has always focused on creating healthcare access opportunities for patients who might otherwise face accessibility challenges and financial hardships. Expectant mothers are especially important because quality healthcare starts in the womb and shouldn't be considered a privilege."

Although the screenings will be provided to volunteer expectant mothers free of charge, appointments will include only a screening of the ultrasound for staff training purposes and will not include gender identification, diagnosis, etc.

Along with ultrasounds, SPH also offers prenatal education, vitamins, diapers and wipes, as well as early detection pregnancy tests and more.

About Sierra Pregnancy & Health

Founded in1999, SPH delivers compassionate care, accurate information and practical help to those facing unplanned pregnancy. Privately funded, services are free and confidential to everyone. Learn more at sierraph.org. Those interested in services can call the center at 916.624.8990.