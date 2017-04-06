Sacramento County Fair set for May 25-29
Sacramento, Calif.,- Excitement, exhilaration and anticipation await attendees of the 81st annual Sacramento County Fair. The family friendly event will take place May 25-29th on the grounds
of Cal Expo.
Every day is KIDS day at the Sacramento County Fair, kids under-12 receive FREE Fair admission. Adult admission is only $6.00! Over 100,000 guests are expected to come and enjoy the great food, live music, high-octane motor sports, electrifying bull riding, educational exhibits and spectacular carnival rides that the Sacramento County Fair is famous for. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to learn from 4-H and FFA students about production agriculture and four barns are full of chicken, goats, rabbits, turkeys, pigs, sheep, horses and cows. We encourage the public to roam through the barns and engage with over 3,000 youth exhibitors as they care for and show their animals.
The Fair opens its gates to FREE school tours on Thursday, May 25, 2017 and Friday, May 26, 2017.
During the school tours Sacramento County children will learn where their food comes from, be treated to special entertainment and learn about wildlife conservation plus have the opportunity to
enjoy everything else the Fair offers.
"The Sacramento County Fair is excited to return this year and continue its promise of providing families with a safe, fun, affordable way to create a lifetime of memories-from eating your first corndog to learning about bee pollination or posting a selfie at the newest, scariest carnival ride-the possibilities are endless and the family milestones abundant," says Sacramento County Fair CEO Pamela Fyock. "This year we are excited to announce that the Fair has over 36 activities, shows and events that are free with Fair admission."
This year's Grandstands will be full every night during the Fair. The high-octane events will have spectators on the edge of their seats. New this year is two nights of Lil Monster Trucks: 'Lil' because these mid-sized monster trucks are all driven by youth, 6-17 year's old! Returning is the annual Lasher Stars & Stripes Bull Riding, that pits cowboy against bull in the toughest 8 seconds in any sport. Brand new this year, Tractor Pulls will compete in annual pulls during a special Memorial Day matinee performance.
Tickets for the Fair and Grandstand events will be available for purchase online at www.sacfair.com/tickets or at the Sacramento County Fair office.
Sacramento County Fair Value passes (one-day admission and unlimited rides) can be purchased at participating Walgreens from May 1 through May 26. Value Passes are only $20.00 for those 12-and-over and $15.00 for kids 12- and-under! Remember regular Fair admission is only $6.00 and children 12-and-under are admitted free every day.
For more information on the Fair and a daily schedule visit www.sacfair.com
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesSacramento County Fair set for May 25-29 Sacramento, Calif.,- Excitement, exhilaration and anticipation await attendees of the 81st annual Sacramento County Fair. The family friendly event
Roseville Clinic Offers Free Ultrasounds for Expectant MomsRoseville, CA- Sierra Pregnancy & Health (SPH) is seeking expectant mothers between 6-20 weeks pregnant to serve as ultrasound models for a staff training event
Seniors First Endowment Fund receives Special GiftRoseville, CA- Giving of time and resources is nothing new to the Board of Directors and Staff at Seniors First.
Lincoln Hike: Wilson Park to Coyote PondLincoln, CA- It's in Lincoln and the answer is hiking Wilson Park to Coyote Pond.
One-of-a-kind Wine Tasting Adventure in El Dorado CountyPLACERVILLE, CA - The El Dorado Winery Association will host its 26th annual Passport Weekend to bring wine enthusiasts together for a unique wine tasting adventure in the foothills of El Dorado County.
Roseville Gas Prices Shift LowerRoseville, CA- Falling gas prices around Roseville are bucking trends being reported in other California locations.
Corky's Corner: Audix i5 Microphone ReviewedRoseville, CA- Designed with a cardioid pickup pattern for isolation and feedback control, the Audix i5 Microphone is an all-purpose dynamic instrument microphone
Black Hole of Calcutta Falls: Stroller Friendly Family HikingAuburn, CA - The Black Hole of Calcutta Falls trails might just have your family breaking out their hiking shoes.
2017 Mazda6 continues to impress(Roseville, CA) The 2017 Mazda6, which features many enviable qualities, including affordability, styling, family-friendly interior space, plus solid fuel economy and performance.
Roseville Flash Crime Report (4.1.16)Roseville, CA- Digest summary update for Roseville police activity for the period of March 27-31, 2017.
Folsom's New Fire Chief: Felipe RodriguezFolsom, CA -- The City of Folsom announced today the appointment of new Folsom Fire Department Chief Felipe Rodriguez, effective June 1.
$150,000 Kaiser Permanente Grant Targets Heart Attacks and StrokesAUBURN, CA - Chapa-De Indian Health is honored to receive a $150,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente, which will work to expand Kaiser Permanente's
NEWS: In Case You Missed It