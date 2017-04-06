Sacramento County Fair set for May 25-29

Sacramento, Calif.,- Excitement, exhilaration and anticipation await attendees of the 81st annual Sacramento County Fair. The family friendly event will take place May 25-29th on the grounds

of Cal Expo.

Every day is KIDS day at the Sacramento County Fair, kids under-12 receive FREE Fair admission. Adult admission is only $6.00! Over 100,000 guests are expected to come and enjoy the great food, live music, high-octane motor sports, electrifying bull riding, educational exhibits and spectacular carnival rides that the Sacramento County Fair is famous for. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to learn from 4-H and FFA students about production agriculture and four barns are full of chicken, goats, rabbits, turkeys, pigs, sheep, horses and cows. We encourage the public to roam through the barns and engage with over 3,000 youth exhibitors as they care for and show their animals.

The Fair opens its gates to FREE school tours on Thursday, May 25, 2017 and Friday, May 26, 2017.

During the school tours Sacramento County children will learn where their food comes from, be treated to special entertainment and learn about wildlife conservation plus have the opportunity to

enjoy everything else the Fair offers.

"The Sacramento County Fair is excited to return this year and continue its promise of providing families with a safe, fun, affordable way to create a lifetime of memories-from eating your first corndog to learning about bee pollination or posting a selfie at the newest, scariest carnival ride-the possibilities are endless and the family milestones abundant," says Sacramento County Fair CEO Pamela Fyock. "This year we are excited to announce that the Fair has over 36 activities, shows and events that are free with Fair admission."

This year's Grandstands will be full every night during the Fair. The high-octane events will have spectators on the edge of their seats. New this year is two nights of Lil Monster Trucks: 'Lil' because these mid-sized monster trucks are all driven by youth, 6-17 year's old! Returning is the annual Lasher Stars & Stripes Bull Riding, that pits cowboy against bull in the toughest 8 seconds in any sport. Brand new this year, Tractor Pulls will compete in annual pulls during a special Memorial Day matinee performance.

Tickets for the Fair and Grandstand events will be available for purchase online at www.sacfair.com/tickets or at the Sacramento County Fair office.

Sacramento County Fair Value passes (one-day admission and unlimited rides) can be purchased at participating Walgreens from May 1 through May 26. Value Passes are only $20.00 for those 12-and-over and $15.00 for kids 12- and-under! Remember regular Fair admission is only $6.00 and children 12-and-under are admitted free every day.

For more information on the Fair and a daily schedule visit www.sacfair.com