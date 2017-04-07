Sacramento Metro Chamber Announces New Hires
Amanda Kludt hired as Vice President of Member Services and Emily Dutch named Investor Relations and Engagement Director
SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento Metro Chamber proudly announces two exciting hires focused specifically on member services and engagement. Amanda Kludt has joined the Metro Chamber as Vice President of Member Services, and Emily Dutch has joined as Investor Relations and Engagement Director. Kludt began her role as Vice President of Member Services in early March. In her role, Amanda is responsible for managing all aspects of the membership department including new member acquisition and retention efforts. Kludt is also managing all activities related to membership benefits, as well as membership programs and services, including the Ambassador program, Power Lunches, Referral Round Tables, ribbon cuttings and professional development programs.
Amanda joins the Metro Chamber after working in pharmaceutical sales for several years. Most notably though, Kludt is an entrepreneur, and launched a children's footwear brand sold in some of the Chamber's member retail shops locally, as well as Nordstrom, Amazon and Zappos. Amanda sold her business last summer, and since then, has been looking for an opportunity to help businesses engage and grow.
"I'm thrilled be working for the Sacramento Metro Chamber in a role focused on supporting the growth of businesses in our six-county Capital Region. When we work together and strengthen our efforts, we can achieve great results," said Kludt. "I've heard several members say that joining the Metro Chamber was one of the best business decisions they've made and I'm proud to be a part of an organization committed to helping its members grow and succeed."
To bolster the Chamber's opportunities for member engagement, Emily Dutch will serve as the Chamber's Investor Relations and Engagement Director. In this new role, Dutch will focus on sponsorship opportunities and work closely with member services to support member engagement through the Chamber's various programs and events. Prior to joining the Chamber, Emily was the Director of Student Life Programs at Drexel University where she focused on community and alumni relations. Dutch was a recipient of the Sacramento Business Journal's 40 under 40 award in 2012, a Senior Fellow of the Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Program, and recognized in the 2014 Comstock's inaugural list of Sacramento's Young Power players and Influencers.
"After working closely with the Metro Chamber for the last seven years as an active member, I'm excited to join the team in this new role," said Dutch. "I'm confident my previous involvement in Chamber programs, events and committees gives me a deep understanding of what our members are looking for in their Chamber investment and I look forward to helping our members strengthen their participation to get the best out of the services and events we offer."
"At the Metro Chamber, serving the needs of our members and the business community is our number one priority," said Peter Tateishi, President & CEO, Sacramento Metro Chamber. "These new hires will help to strengthen the services of the Chamber to ensure our members are utilizing the many opportunities we offer to support their growth and the growth of our region."
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesAuburn Woman Guilty in Arson CaseOn March 27th, 2017, Almeida pled guilty to the offense and was sentences time-served, five years of probation and is required to register as an arsonist
Sacramento Metro Chamber Announces New HiresThe Sacramento Metro Chamber proudly announces two exciting hires focused specifically on member services and engagement. Amanda Kludt has joined the Metro Chamber as Vice President of Member Services, and Emily Dutch
Placer County Affordable Housing Plan UpdatesFacing increasingly tight access to affordable housing like much of California, Placer County took action to develop an affordable housing work plan for the entire county
Sacramento County Fair set for May 25-29 Sacramento, Calif.,- Excitement, exhilaration and anticipation await attendees of the 81st annual Sacramento County Fair. The family friendly event
Roseville Clinic Offers Free Ultrasounds for Expectant MomsRoseville, CA- Sierra Pregnancy & Health (SPH) is seeking expectant mothers between 6-20 weeks pregnant to serve as ultrasound models for a staff training event
Seniors First Endowment Fund receives Special GiftRoseville, CA- Giving of time and resources is nothing new to the Board of Directors and Staff at Seniors First.
Lincoln Hike: Wilson Park to Coyote PondLincoln, CA- It's in Lincoln and the answer is hiking Wilson Park to Coyote Pond.
One-of-a-kind Wine Tasting Adventure in El Dorado CountyPLACERVILLE, CA - The El Dorado Winery Association will host its 26th annual Passport Weekend to bring wine enthusiasts together for a unique wine tasting adventure in the foothills of El Dorado County.
Roseville Gas Prices Shift LowerRoseville, CA- Falling gas prices around Roseville are bucking trends being reported in other California locations.
Corky's Corner: Audix i5 Microphone ReviewedRoseville, CA- Designed with a cardioid pickup pattern for isolation and feedback control, the Audix i5 Microphone is an all-purpose dynamic instrument microphone
Black Hole of Calcutta Falls: Stroller Friendly Family HikingAuburn, CA - The Black Hole of Calcutta Falls trails might just have your family breaking out their hiking shoes.
2017 Mazda6 continues to impress(Roseville, CA) The 2017 Mazda6, which features many enviable qualities, including affordability, styling, family-friendly interior space, plus solid fuel economy and performance.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It