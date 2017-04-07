Sacramento Metro Chamber Announces New Hires

Amanda Kludt hired as Vice President of Member Services and Emily Dutch named Investor Relations and Engagement Director

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento Metro Chamber proudly announces two exciting hires focused specifically on member services and engagement. Amanda Kludt has joined the Metro Chamber as Vice President of Member Services, and Emily Dutch has joined as Investor Relations and Engagement Director. Kludt began her role as Vice President of Member Services in early March. In her role, Amanda is responsible for managing all aspects of the membership department including new member acquisition and retention efforts. Kludt is also managing all activities related to membership benefits, as well as membership programs and services, including the Ambassador program, Power Lunches, Referral Round Tables, ribbon cuttings and professional development programs.



Amanda joins the Metro Chamber after working in pharmaceutical sales for several years. Most notably though, Kludt is an entrepreneur, and launched a children's footwear brand sold in some of the Chamber's member retail shops locally, as well as Nordstrom, Amazon and Zappos. Amanda sold her business last summer, and since then, has been looking for an opportunity to help businesses engage and grow.



"I'm thrilled be working for the Sacramento Metro Chamber in a role focused on supporting the growth of businesses in our six-county Capital Region. When we work together and strengthen our efforts, we can achieve great results," said Kludt. "I've heard several members say that joining the Metro Chamber was one of the best business decisions they've made and I'm proud to be a part of an organization committed to helping its members grow and succeed."



To bolster the Chamber's opportunities for member engagement, Emily Dutch will serve as the Chamber's Investor Relations and Engagement Director. In this new role, Dutch will focus on sponsorship opportunities and work closely with member services to support member engagement through the Chamber's various programs and events. Prior to joining the Chamber, Emily was the Director of Student Life Programs at Drexel University where she focused on community and alumni relations. Dutch was a recipient of the Sacramento Business Journal's 40 under 40 award in 2012, a Senior Fellow of the Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Program, and recognized in the 2014 Comstock's inaugural list of Sacramento's Young Power players and Influencers.



"After working closely with the Metro Chamber for the last seven years as an active member, I'm excited to join the team in this new role," said Dutch. "I'm confident my previous involvement in Chamber programs, events and committees gives me a deep understanding of what our members are looking for in their Chamber investment and I look forward to helping our members strengthen their participation to get the best out of the services and events we offer."



"At the Metro Chamber, serving the needs of our members and the business community is our number one priority," said Peter Tateishi, President & CEO, Sacramento Metro Chamber. "These new hires will help to strengthen the services of the Chamber to ensure our members are utilizing the many opportunities we offer to support their growth and the growth of our region."