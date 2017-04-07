Auburn Woman Guilty in Arson Case

Auburn- On August 15th, 2016, firefighters were called to a residential structure fire on Erin Drive in Auburn. Firefighters quickly contained the fire to the 2-story house before it could damage neighboring homes. CAL FIRE Investigators investigated the fire, determining the fire cause to be arson.

After initially appearing to be a victim of the house fire, investigators identified 36-year old Tiffany Almeida as setting the fire. Almeida was arrested by CAL FIRE Investigators for deliberately setting fire to an inhabited structure and was jailed in Placer County.

On March 27th, 2017, Almeida pled guilty to the offense and was sentences time-served, five years of probation and is required to register as an arsonist. The offense is included as a strike under California's three strikes law.

"Arson is a careless, destructive and deadly crime, this case was no exception," said George Morris III, Unit Chief for the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, "I am very proud of our officers who have worked tirelessly to bring this case to justice."

CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit thanks the Placer County District Attorney's Office for their assistance with this investigation.