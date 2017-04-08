Rooster Tails Fishing Club Meeting April 21

Auburn, CA, - The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge on Pine Street on April 21.

This event is open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests. Doors to the Lodge will open at 7:00 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee. A fantastic $13 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8:00 am followed by a 9:00 am guest speaker, Denis Peirce, a prolific angler, who will give an instructional seminar on fishing with Arctic Fox trolling flies. Reservations are not necessary to attend the breakfast, but attendees are encouraged to arrive by 7:00 a.m. for a good seat.

Denis Peirce has been in the fly fishing industry as a sales rep, manufacturer and fly distributor since 1993. His interest in trolling flies began when he met Jay Fair, manufacturer of the Wiggle Fin Action Disc in the 1990's. Jay and Denis teamed-up to making a winning combination of fly-designs, color, and fish-mesmerizing action to trolling flies and streamers. Fishermen can troll with Arctic Fox Flies for any predator fish species that eats other fish! Arctic Fox trolling flies & streamers have caught Coho & Chinook salmon; Eagle Lake Trout; monster mackinaw; striped bass; Pyramid cutthroat and countless rainbow trout & Kokanee.

Fly fishing to the average non-fly fishing person is often seen as casting super-small imitations of various insects, with complex (expensive) gear, with special strategies and skills to catch fish. The emphasis of fly fishing is presentation-casts and sighting fish among other techniques to be successful. However, using trolling flies with a fly rod versus using them trolled from a boat is an area of mutual applications. Special trolling flies called 'streamers' are just really big flies and in fly fishing terms, they are usually presented in an 'active retrieve' creating an illusion of swimming forage.

Streamer flies are designed to attract larger 'meat-eater' fish that dine on other fish, crawdads, leeches, and large aquatic insects. Trolling streamers requires less finesse than other types of flies and creates a great opportunity to catch fish when other methods might not be working. Available in multiple colors, each Arctic Fox Fly come with an Action Disc and rigged with a Gamakatsu octopus hook. Instructions are included with the individually package fly.

The 30 year old, 200+ members Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain, and enhance fishing experience. Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters.

For more information contact Jim, Club Chairman, at 530-887-0479 or visit the club's web site at www.roostertailsfisingclub.org

