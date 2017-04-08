DUI Sentencing at High School offers Sobering Look

Sobering Look at the Consequences of Drinking and Driving

Elk Grove, CA - A Sacramento County Superior Court Judge will conduct a sentencing of a first time DUI offender before approximately 800 students at Elk Grove High School.

Following the sentencing, the Judge will make a brief presentation and co-facilitate an interactive portion of the assembly. The intent is to allow for significant dialogue among the students, defendant, judge, attorneys, law enforcement officers, teachers, and special guests.

Moving an actual DUI sentencing away from a county courthouse to a local school is a two-prong approach of educating students about the legal consequences of drinking and driving as well as the judicial branch of the government. Attendees will have an opportunity to directly witness the legal consequences of drinking and driving, such as the defendant's arrest, detention, and imposed fines and penalties. They also have an opportunity to learn more about the role and decisions of the judicial branch of the government. And, the program gives students a positive experience of interacting with court staff.

The goal of the DUI Court in Schools Program is to provide an interactive, multifaceted and substantive experience for young drivers to change perceptions and attitudes about alcohol and drugs and reduce impaired driving throughout Sacramento County. It also encourages informed choice for prevention of becoming a passenger where a driver has been drinking.

DUI Court in Schools Program is a DUI prevention program funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It brings together the best resources of the Sacramento County Superior Court, Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, Sacramento County Public Defender's Office and the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Sacramento.

The program will be offered to Sacramento County during the 2016-2017 school year.