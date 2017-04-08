DUI Sentencing at High School offers Sobering Look
Sobering Look at the Consequences of Drinking and Driving
Elk Grove, CA - A Sacramento County Superior Court Judge will conduct a sentencing of a first time DUI offender before approximately 800 students at Elk Grove High School.
Following the sentencing, the Judge will make a brief presentation and co-facilitate an interactive portion of the assembly. The intent is to allow for significant dialogue among the students, defendant, judge, attorneys, law enforcement officers, teachers, and special guests.
Moving an actual DUI sentencing away from a county courthouse to a local school is a two-prong approach of educating students about the legal consequences of drinking and driving as well as the judicial branch of the government. Attendees will have an opportunity to directly witness the legal consequences of drinking and driving, such as the defendant's arrest, detention, and imposed fines and penalties. They also have an opportunity to learn more about the role and decisions of the judicial branch of the government. And, the program gives students a positive experience of interacting with court staff.
The goal of the DUI Court in Schools Program is to provide an interactive, multifaceted and substantive experience for young drivers to change perceptions and attitudes about alcohol and drugs and reduce impaired driving throughout Sacramento County. It also encourages informed choice for prevention of becoming a passenger where a driver has been drinking.
DUI Court in Schools Program is a DUI prevention program funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It brings together the best resources of the Sacramento County Superior Court, Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, Sacramento County Public Defender's Office and the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Sacramento.
The program will be offered to Sacramento County during the 2016-2017 school year.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesStrong competition for Toyota TundraRoseville, CA- Toyota hopes to attract more buyers this year to the 2017 Toyota Tundra with its strong reliability and resale value.
Corky's Corner: Epiphone Les Paul Tribute Plus ReviewedRoseville, CA- Very nice upgrades here as we review the Epiphone Les Paul Tribute Plus in Black Cherry with Gibson 57 classic pickups
DUI Sentencing at High School offers Sobering LookElk Grove, CA - A Sacramento County Superior Court Judge will conduct a sentencing of a first time DUI offender before approximately 800 students
Congressman Tom McClintock Remarks on Ben Franklin's WisdomCongressman McClintock recently delivered the following remarks on the House floor.
Rooster Tails Fishing Club Meeting April 21Auburn, CA, - The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge on Pine Street on April 21.
Auburn Woman Guilty in Arson CaseOn March 27th, 2017, Almeida pled guilty to the offense and was sentences time-served, five years of probation and is required to register as an arsonist
Sacramento Metro Chamber Announces New HiresThe Sacramento Metro Chamber proudly announces two exciting hires focused specifically on member services and engagement. Amanda Kludt has joined the Metro Chamber as Vice President of Member Services, and Emily Dutch
Placer County Affordable Housing Plan UpdatesFacing increasingly tight access to affordable housing like much of California, Placer County took action to develop an affordable housing work plan for the entire county
Sacramento County Fair set for May 25-29 Sacramento, Calif.,- Excitement, exhilaration and anticipation await attendees of the 81st annual Sacramento County Fair. The family friendly event
Roseville Clinic Offers Free Ultrasounds for Expectant MomsRoseville, CA- Sierra Pregnancy & Health (SPH) is seeking expectant mothers between 6-20 weeks pregnant to serve as ultrasound models for a staff training event
Seniors First Endowment Fund receives Special GiftRoseville, CA- Giving of time and resources is nothing new to the Board of Directors and Staff at Seniors First.
Lincoln Hike: Wilson Park to Coyote PondLincoln, CA- It's in Lincoln and the answer is hiking Wilson Park to Coyote Pond.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It