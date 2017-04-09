Rocklin Forum for Former Sunset Whitney Golf Course

The Rocklin City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 9 will be held at the Rocklin Events Center main room and begin at 5:30 p.m. At the conclusion of the meeting, a public forum will be held to discuss opportunities for the former Sunset Whitney Golf Course.

A proposal to set a framework for the conversation was presented City Council on March 28, with Council deciding to continue the community conversation with this open house.

The Sunset Whitney Golf Course was closed in August 2015 due to financial troubles. Since the closure, the land has suffered from issues related to reduced maintenance, trespass, and vandalism, leading surrounding residents to request the city assist in identifying a long-term solution for the property. The golf course closed at least three times in its history due to financial insolvency, once in 1964, a second time in 2009, and the final closure in 2015.

Any development that may move forward will be subject to the City's sole discretion in the entitlement process, including all applicable planning, environmental, and public hearing requirements.