Roseville Gas Price Update: Syrian Airstrikes, Libya Push Oil Higher

Roseville, CA- Roseville motorists aren't alone as seasonal pressure begins kicking gas prices higher around the country. Syrian airstrikes and the shutdown of Libya's Sharara oilfield have added only more uncertainty going forward as oil prices jump higher. Check out Roseville's lowest gas prices below, updated 24/7 here.

Sacramento, CA, - Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.87/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.39/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 24.0 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are unchanged versus a month ago. The national average has increased 9.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 34.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 10 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.63/g in 2016, $2.95/g in 2015, $3.89/g in 2014, $3.89/g in 2013 and $4.17/g in 2012.



Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $2.83/g, flat from last week's $2.84/g.

Modesto- $2.82/g, up 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.77/g.

Oakland- $2.98/g, flat from last week's $2.98/g.



"With all but two states seeing average gasoline prices rise over the last week, the jump at the pump has continued," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "Over half of the nation's 50 states saw prices rise by more than a nickel in the last week while five saw a jump of double digits."



"While the continued increases are completely seasonal in nature, it's not any easier for motorists to digest. Oil now stands $5 per barrel higher than just a few weeks ago and are the main culprit for rising gasoline prices. Many areas are also nearing completion of the transition to summer gasoline, and with it comes a complex list of various summer blends of gasoline that cause us to pay more each and every spring. In addition, with the situation in Syria, there is a rising risk of more heat between some of the world's largest oil producers, causing concern in oil markets which could be a slight contribution to higher prices," DeHaan added.

