Mary Poppins at Harris Center starting April 28
EL DORADO HILLS, CA - El Dorado Musical Theatre is proud to present Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins which will run April 28 - May 14, 2017 at the Harris Center (formerly Three Stages) Folsom Lake College in Folsom, Calif.
One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is now a practically perfect musical! Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers, and astonishing stagecraft.
The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."
Ticket prices range from $15-39 (+ venue service fees) and can be purchased online at www.harriscenter.net or by calling the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888.
