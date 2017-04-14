Mary Poppins at Harris Center starting April 28

EL DORADO HILLS, CA - El Dorado Musical Theatre is proud to present Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins which will run April 28 - May 14, 2017 at the Harris Center (formerly Three Stages) Folsom Lake College in Folsom, Calif. One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is now a practically perfect musical! Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers, and astonishing stagecraft. The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it." Ticket prices range from $15-39 (+ venue service fees) and can be purchased online at www.harriscenter.net or by calling the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888.

Placer County News Headlines

Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select crime reports and activity from Roseville Police for the period covering April 6- 13, 2017.Roseville CA - Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be teaming up with USA Ultimate again after a year hiatus, to bring not one but two exciting tournaments to Maidu Park this month.ROCKLIN, Calif., - William Jessup University officially launched the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences last week naming Dr. George Stubblefield Dean of the growing divisionShoulder To Shoulder, one of few local nonprofits that addresses the fatherlessness in our communities, honors its founder Bill CoibionSAN FRANCISCO - On Saturday, April 22, 40 state parks across California will be the focus of California State Parks Foundation's (CSPF) 19th Earth Day Restoration and CleanupRoseville motorists aren't alone as seasonal pressure begins kicking gas prices higher around the countrySacramento, CA- As the officer began to back-up, for yet to be determined reasons, the patrol vehicle tragically struck the bus driver(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) will be the topic of the next Minds behind the MIND lecture on April 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the UC Davis MIND InstituteThe Rocklin City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 9 will be held at the Rocklin Events Center main room and begin at 5:30 p.m.Roseville, CA- Toyota hopes to attract more buyers this year to the 2017 Toyota Tundra with its strong reliability and resale value.Roseville, CA- Very nice upgrades here as we review the Epiphone Les Paul Tribute Plus in Black Cherry with Gibson 57 classic pickups