Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup Volunteers Sought
SAN FRANCISCO - On Saturday, April 22, 40 state parks across California will be the focus of California State Parks Foundation's (CSPF) 19th Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup resented by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E). In addition to being a presenting sponsor, PG&E employees, friends, and family will be on hand at 10 state parks. More than 4,000 volunteers are needed to help with environmental improvement projects statewide.
California's state parks receive great benefits from the work completed by volunteers during CSPF's annual Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup. This year, food storage lockers at campgrounds will be installed prior to the busy summer season, fencing and gates will be repaired, native and drought tolerant vegetation will be planted, rain barrels will be installed and trash will be removed to create a more welcoming and sustainable environment for visitors. Businesses and individuals are needed to actively participate with their communities to help steward and care for California's 280 treasured state parks.
"Earth Day is definitely one of my favorite days of the year. I am deeply moved to see people from across California working together to restore our treasured parks that are near and dear to us all," said Susan Smartt, interim executive director of CSPF. "The out-pouring of support during this annual celebration makes a difference everyone can feel great about when they visit their favorite state park," said Smartt.
PG&E is providing a $200,000 grant to CSPF for the supplies and materials needed to complete 10 Earth Day projects in Northern and Central California. Other sponsors include Target, Oracle, Edison International, Union Bank, Intel, The Nature Conservancy, and Microsoft.
"Over the many years that I have been involved with this event, I have been especially impressed with the dedication of my PG&E colleagues and how they involve their children and neighbors. It teaches all of us respect for the parks and outdoors and instills a sense of good stewardship which is critical for the future of these resources," said Tom Esser, a PG&E employee and volunteer who has participated for 15 years.
Ten of the 40 CSPF Earth Day project sites are sponsored by PG&E:
* Angel Island State Park - Marin County
* Candlestick Point State Recreation Area - San Francisco County
* Folsom Lake State Recreation Area - Sacramento County
* Half Moon Bay State Beach - San Mateo County
* Henry W. Coe State Park - Santa Clara County
* McConnell State Recreation Area - Merced County
* Millerton Lake State Recreation Area - Fresno County
* Montaña de Oro State Park - San Luis Obispo County
* Mt. Diablo State Park - Contra Costa County
* Sonoma Coast State Beach - Sonoma County
Since its inception in 1998, CSPF's Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup program has resulted in 83,785 participants contributing more than 334,301 volunteer hours' worth nearly $6.6 million in park maintenance and improvements. Additionally, nearly $5 million has been raised through the Earth Day program to benefit state parks and the millions of Californians who rely on them for recreation, education, and inspiration.
To volunteer on Earth Day, visit http://calparks.org/earthday or call 1-415-262-4400. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Parking fees are waived for Earth Day volunteers.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Flash Crime Report (4.14.17)Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select crime reports and activity from Roseville Police for the period covering April 6- 13, 2017.
Roseville's Maidu Park to Host USA Ultimate College ChampionshipsRoseville CA - Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be teaming up with USA Ultimate again after a year hiatus, to bring not one but two exciting tournaments to Maidu Park this month.
WJU launches Faculty of Natural and Applied SciencesROCKLIN, Calif., - William Jessup University officially launched the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences last week naming Dr. George Stubblefield Dean of the growing division
Shoulder To Shoulder Honors Founder Bill CoibionShoulder To Shoulder, one of few local nonprofits that addresses the fatherlessness in our communities, honors its founder Bill Coibion
Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup Volunteers SoughtSAN FRANCISCO - On Saturday, April 22, 40 state parks across California will be the focus of California State Parks Foundation's (CSPF) 19th Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup
Mary Poppins at Harris Center starting April 28El Dorado Musical Theatre is proud to present Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins which will run April 28 - May 14, 2017 at the Harris Center
Roseville Gas Price Update: Syrian Airstrikes, Libya Push Oil HigherRoseville motorists aren't alone as seasonal pressure begins kicking gas prices higher around the country
Good Samaritan Killed by CHP in Tragic CollisionSacramento, CA- As the officer began to back-up, for yet to be determined reasons, the patrol vehicle tragically struck the bus driver
Improving Outcomes for Adults with Autism Lecture(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) will be the topic of the next Minds behind the MIND lecture on April 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the UC Davis MIND Institute
Rocklin Forum for Former Sunset Whitney Golf CourseThe Rocklin City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 9 will be held at the Rocklin Events Center main room and begin at 5:30 p.m.
Strong competition for Toyota TundraRoseville, CA- Toyota hopes to attract more buyers this year to the 2017 Toyota Tundra with its strong reliability and resale value.
Corky's Corner: Epiphone Les Paul Tribute Plus ReviewedRoseville, CA- Very nice upgrades here as we review the Epiphone Les Paul Tribute Plus in Black Cherry with Gibson 57 classic pickups
NEWS: In Case You Missed It