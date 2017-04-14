Shoulder To Shoulder Honors Founder Bill Coibion

Sacramento, Calif. - Shoulder To Shoulder, one of few local nonprofits that addresses the fatherlessness in our communities, honors its founder Bill Coibion who stepped away April 1, 2017, to pursue his passion to help men become all God wants them to be.

Coibion began with the Point Man Breakfast Series, which has reached over 25,000 men in our region. In 2004, Mr. Coibion launched the first transformational discipleship-based men's ministry in the greater region as the Men's Pastor at Adventure Christian Church. Then, in fall 2007, Bill began a long-term initiative to mentor generationally fatherless boys that enables them to become well-balanced, mature men in their family and community in the future.

"Leaving a legacy to the generations that follow is something we teach the young boys at Shoulder To Shoulder every day. There is no doubt that Bill is leaving his own legacy not only within the organization, but with hundreds of at-risk youth who are now living better lives because of Shoulder To Shoulder." said Ron Crane, Board Chairman for Shoulder To Shoulder. "We are thrilled to ensure his legacy lives on with the annual William H. Coibion Jr. Award."

To honor Coibion for all of the tremendous work he has put into the organization and surrounding communities, Shoulder To Shoulder has created the William H. Coibion, Jr. Award. The honor will be presented annually to an individual in our region who best embodies Coibion's passion, dedication and commitment to uplifting at-risk youth.

"Bill has brought to light the devastating effects regarding fatherlessness and how it has impacted our communities. His relentless pursuit to address our region's number one social challenge has made a real difference for hundreds of disadvantaged youth and their families," said Dr. John Jackson, President of William Jessup University in Rocklin.

"Without Bill's foresight and dedication over the past decades, Shoulder To Shoulder would not have made the impact it has in this community on the many young boys who are now on the path to success," said Shoulder To Shoulder President Richard Moore. "His guidance and mentorship will be greatly missed by our staff and families."

"I look forward to focusing my time and effort to encourage and equip men in our region to become Sons to our Heavenly Father that model the attributes of being a Godly husband, father and community servant." said Coibion.

About Shoulder to Shoulder

Shoulder To Shoulder is a community-sponsored, faith-based nonprofit that prepares urban fatherless boys for life by helping at-risk inner-city boys become balanced, mature men in their home and community, breaking the cycle of fatherlessness ... one life at a time. For more information about Shoulder to Shoulder, please visit http://teamsts.org.