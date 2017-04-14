WJU launches Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
ROCKLIN, Calif., - William Jessup University officially launched the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences last week naming Dr. George Stubblefield Dean of the growing division that includes Biology, Computer Science, Environmental Science, Kinesiology and Mathematics.
"We seek to bring exemplary science education to the Christian environment," Stubblefield said. Currently the sciences offer five full degree programs and support hundreds of students taking required courses as well as 200 students declaring majors in these fields of study.
Dr. Stubblefield has over 40 years of experience in the science arena. He received his doctorate in chiropractic medicine from Southern California University of Health Sciences and has over 12 years of scholarly academic experience with significant administrative leadership involvement.
Jessup students from the Natural and Applied Sciences are already making an impact in the region while the division continues to develop and maintain partnerships with organizations including Sutter Health, Kaiser Permanente, Eskaton and the Department of Fish and Game to name a few. Students are obtaining internships with these top-notch organizations; most recently a kinesiology student has been selected to work with the Sacramento Kings athletic trainer next semester.
The launch event featured several announcements on behalf of the burgeoning division highlighting the delivery of a summer bridge program offering any student five high demand pre-allied health prerequisite courses that are severely impacted at other colleges and universities throughout the region. These courses are offered to all interested college students and do not need to be enrolled at Jessup to take the courses.
In addition, beginning fall 2017, the Natural and Applied Sciences Division will offer a master's degree in Leadership with a concentration in Sports Management and associates degrees in Engineering, Automation Operations and Mechatronics.
For more information on William Jessup, visit www.jessup.edu or call 916 577-2200.
